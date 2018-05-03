Luann De Lesseps Comes Face to Face with Tom D'Agostino's Ex-Girlfriend at Awkward RHONY Party

What was a supposed to be a lighthearted pre-holiday shopping party turned into an little bit of an awkward night out for Luann de Lesseps on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The 52-year-old reality star was attending an event at Henri Bendel when she ran into Missy Pool, the ex-girlfriend of de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino.

Pool appeared on RHONY a few times over the years, admitting once that she only knew she was no longer dating D’Agostino when she learned he was engaged to de Lesseps.

Still, their breakup and his eventual marriage never seemed to slow down their flirting. In one episode last season, she dodged questions about their alleged makeout in the bathroom of the Regency hotel, joking that she was “scared” of de Lessseps coming after her “with daggers in the eyes.”

She also teased the then-newlywed about seeing his wedding ring — which caused him to refer to himself as “a dog with a collar.” He even popped his mic off during another one of their on-camera conversations at the season 9 finale while de Lesseps was in earshot.

Of course, D’Agostino’s trouble letting go of his bachelor lifestyle would be one of the many reasons he and de Lesseps later split, divorcing just seven months after first walking down the aisle.

“Getting caught in the press going out and meeting with ex-girlfriends, that caused a lot of fights to go on,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE in September, a month after announcing their separation. “He ended up calling an ex-girlfriend to see where they were [one night after we came back from a dinner party]. And that’s when I said to myself, ‘This is the last straw. This is really the last straw.'”

That ex-girlfriend wasn’t Pool, though rumors of their reconciliation swirled after he was spotted with a mystery blonde in August. “It’s not true,” a source told PEOPLE of the reports. “They’re just friends.”

With Pool’s history on RHONY, one would think she might not want to appear on the Bravo program again. But she was invited to the filmed outing that aired on Wednesday by pal Ramona Singer — something castmate Carole Radziwill later questioned.

“Ramona should know better. It’s just not cool,” said Radziwill, 54.

“Why I shouldn’t invite her because of Luann?” Singer, 61, later said in her defense. “You know it’s a big party, it’s 60 people. I wouldn’t invite her if it were just six or 10 girls, it’s 60 people. She doesn’t see him anymore!”

That didn’t make it any less awkward for de Lesseps.

“Come on, really?” she told viewers. “Am I surprised that every time Ramona has a party she invites Missy? No because she has no respect for me, obviously. Who knows, it’s a women’s shopping event. Tom could be coming out from the dressing room before I know it!”

So how did Pool and de Lesseps two get on when they actually saw one another? Surprisingly well, despite the slight tension.

First, they traded polite compliments, with Pool telling de Lesseps “you look good” before the two launched into a conversation about de Lesseps’ hair. Each even admitted, “It’s good to see you.’

Then things really got candid as de Lesseps told Radziwill, “I never had a problem with Missy … I think the man was the problem!”

Pool agreed: “I never had a problem with you. The man was the big problem. You just got to make the most of it.”

Radziwill was all for it. “You dump the guy and you keep the girl,” she encouraged.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Pool added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.