RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Says 'Sobriety Is Not Easy': 'It's a Day-by-Day Thing'

"I ultimately have more fun and I'm happier when I don't drink," the Bravo star told Page Six

Luann de Lesseps is taking her sobriety journey one day at a time.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, recently spoke to Page Six about her decision to get sober again for the current season of the hit Bravo series after starting to drink during the initial COVID-19 lockdown last year.

"I think the longer you don't do something, the less you miss it," de Lesseps told the outlet. "I'm not perfect. God knows during COVID it was an issue for me and I'm very honest about it, sometimes too honest because I look at it and I go, 'That's too much information.' "

"But I'm hoping that by being honest about it, that I can help somebody that says, 'You know what? Oh my God, I'm drinking too much too' or 'I'm like blacking out when I drink and I don't remember' and that's when it starts to be a problem," she added.

The mom of two, whose struggles with alcohol abuse have been documented on the show in the past, said that her return to drinking felt like "a wake up call" to resume a sober lifestyle again.

"For for me it's like every time it's like I get to another level, it's like, 'Oh well, I know this doesn't work for me. So, you know, I'm back on the wagon,' " she told Page Six. "So I feel like I get to a better place each time and listen, sobriety is not easy. It's a day-by-day thing. I ultimately have more fun and I'm happier when I don't drink."

CountessLuannCollection2 Luann de Lesseps | Credit: SuperJeweler

De Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, back in December 2017 on charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

In the aftermath of that, she voluntarily entered an alcohol treatment center, telling PEOPLE at the time that she "intended to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event." Then, in July 2018, de Lesseps returned to rehab for a second time, which caused her to miss the RHONY season 10 reunion.

Not drinking became a key part of her plea deal, which she agreed to in August 2018. The one-year probation, in place of jail time, required de Lesseps to not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, while also performing 50 hours of community service, attending two AA meetings per week and attending a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

After she completed the terms of her probation in August 2019, she started drinking again.

RELATED VIDEO: Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Decision to Drink On Camera for First Time After Probation

But after season 13 of RHONY began filming after the COVID-19 lockdown last year, de Lesseps made the decision to give up drinking altogether once again.

"It scared me," she confessed to her costars of drinking during last week's season premiere. "I was out in Sag Harbor and that happened a couple of times. I said, 'You know what, I've been drinking my whole life. It's not worth it. It's time to change.'"