Watch Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Turn Up the Fright as Sexy Nurses Ahead of Halloween Bash

placeholder
Dave Quinn
October 19, 2018 04:19 PM

Real Housewives of New York City fans in need of Halloween plans shouldn’t fret — Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are here to take care of you.

The two reality stars will join an all-star list of performers and hosts on Oct. 31 at Hospital 849, one of the Big Apple’s most-anticipated Halloween bashes.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look of a chilling new video of the RHONY costars promoting the event.

In the clip, both are dressed as sexy nurses, a perfect costume choice given the evening’s sinister theme.

For the bash, SECOND at Kimpton Hotel Eventi — a premier event space overseen by Executive Chef Laurent Tourondel — will be transformed into what organizers call “an uncanny institution from another time and place.”

Attendees will be admitted into the Tourondel Psychiatric Hospital upon entering, where they will be immediately diagnosed by a team of specialists. Patients will then be allowed to wander freely through the wings of the clinic passing medical oddities, psychotic patients and a mysterious medical staff.

Luann de Lesseps
Lucian Clifford
Sonja Morgan

RELATED: Stars Who Dressed Up as Other Stars on Halloween

In addition to the night’s full open bars and music by The Misshapes, there will be performances from de Lesseps, 53 — who actually worked as a licensed practical nurse in Connecticut well before finding fame.

Music superstar Lil’ Kim will also take the stage, as will RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Violet Chachki. Morgan, 54, will be one of the party’s hosts.

“It’s so much fun to dress up as a nurse for Halloween, as I can highly exaggerate my humble background for the night,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “Headlining with Lil’ Kim is the icing on the pumpkin pie.”

For tickets and more information, visit hospital849.com.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.