RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Slams Dorinda Medley's Claim She Went to Rehab to 'Stay out of Jail'

Her return to rehab earlier this summer forced her to miss the taping of this season’s Real Housewives of New York City reunion, but Luann de Lesseps is chiming in belatedly.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, de Lesseps, 53, was given the chance to respond to several of her costars’ on-camera opinions about her. First up? Dorinda Medley‘s assertion that de Lesseps only sought treatment to avoid jail time. (She first checked into rehab after being arrested in December for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.)

“Luann didn’t go to rehab because she had some huge revelation — she went to rehab because she needed to stay out of jail and it was practically court-ordered,” alleged Medley, 53.

De Lesseps fiercely denied the claim, telling Cohen: “I was not court-ordered to go to rehab.”

“I went on my own recognizance, first of all, so Dorinda doesn’t know anything about me,” she continued. “I went because I felt that I needed to go and take care of myself and I take it very seriously, my sobriety. It’s 51 days today, by the way.”

When asked at the reunion whether they knew that de Lesseps had relapsed between stints, Ramona Singer, 61, didn’t hold back, describing an alleged incident at the Beacon Theatre in which de Lesseps was “very out of it” and had to be escorted out.

“Ramona, look at me, with those eyes: I was never at the Beacon this summer, so that is a total lie,” de Lesseps said on WWHL. “And at Chris Birch’s party, I was not kicked out, Ramona. So you’ve got to stop making stuff up to make yourself look better, Ramona. It’s not going to happen.”

Cohen also played a clip of the cast weighing in on where they think de Lesseps’ problems stem from.

“She really wants to be loved,” said Bethenny Frankel, 47. “She’s really kind of like a big baby. I feel for her.”

And de Lesseps doesn’t disagree with the assessment.

“I am a big baby,” she acknowledged. “Well, I’m really a child. And I never want to lose that, I really never want to lose that. I hold onto that and I enjoy my life like a child and I love that Bethenny totally had me pegged.”

Last but not least, Cohen asked de Lesseps for her response to her costars’ reaction to the success of her cabaret. (On the reunion, Medley said de Lesseps got “confused between fame and infamy.”)

“Yeah, I’m not taking advice, right now, from Dorinda,” de Lesseps said. “Thank you for those two cents. But I will say, my cabaret, to me, is everything. I’ve found my calling in my life and if that makes them uncomfortable, that is too bad for them. That’s all I can say. When I do my shows, I’m on stage and I’m doing my thing, so I don’t let [the boozy environment] really affect me. I understand their concern and I appreciate it, but I’m good because I’m on stage doing what I love.”

Speaking to PEOPLE backstage at one of her cabaret shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last month, de Lesseps said she isn’t worried about relapsing again.

“I’m in a really good place,” she said. “I don’t feel like drinking. I’m committed to my sobriety. I want it more than anything.”

“I have temptations and I go, ‘Wait, that’s the old Luann.’ Because you’re so trained… it’s like second-hand,” she continued. “But I feel like I’m in the driver’s seat now. I feel free of the shackles of alcohol. Not to say it’s not a struggle, but for the moment, I don’t feel like drinking at all. It’s this new freedom and I love my freedom.”