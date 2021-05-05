"I was so disgusted with myself," Luann de Lesseps said of her drinking habits during the lockdown. "This is not happening ever again"

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Says She's Sober Again After 'Dangerous' Drinking During COVID-19

Luann de Lesseps is back to living a sober lifestyle.

During the season 13 premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann said she decided to stop drinking again after finding herself slipping back into bad habits during the COVID-19 lockdown over the summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not drinking right now," she told costar Ramona Singer. "I literally think that at this point, I'm allergic to alcohol. This summer, I had a couple of times where I didn't remember how I got home. It was dangerous.'

After realizing how "dangerous" her behavior was, Luann, 55, said she decided to make a change.

"It scared me," she confessed. "I was out in Sag Harbor and that happened a couple of times. I said, 'You know what, I've been drinking my whole life. It's not worth it. It's time to change.'"

"I was so disgusted with myself," she added. "This is not happening ever again."

Luann was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, back in December 2017 on charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

In the aftermath of that, Luann voluntarily entered an alcohol treatment center, telling PEOPLE at the time that she "intended to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event." Then, in July 2018, Luann returned to rehab for a second time, which caused her to miss the RHONY season 10 reunion.

Not drinking wound up being a key part of her plea deal, which she agreed to in August 2018. The one-year probation, in place of jail time, required Luann to not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, while also performing 50 hours of community service, attending two AA meetings per week and attending a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

After she completed the terms of her probation in August 2019, she started drinking again.

"Last year, I was trying to figure out when I was going to drink again," she said during Tuesday's episode. "Now, I'm okay without drinking — something clicked."

The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 13 Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

And Luann isn't the only RHONY star who recently stopped drinking. Leah McSweeney also gave up alcohol shortly after filming season 12 of the hit Bravo show. She celebrated her one-year sobriety milestone in March.

"I haven't been drinking," Luann confided in Leah, 38. "During COVID I was kind of going back and forth, you know how it goes."

Knowing that Leah is also sober, Luann said she hoped the two could lean on each other when times got tough.

"I haven't drunk since March 31," said Leah. "This is how it's supposed to be for me."

"I'm here," she told Luann.

Also during the premiere, fans were introduced to the newest cast member: Eboni K. Williams, who made her debut as the show's first Black Housewife.

"Me and Eboni met mutually through mutual friends and we live in the same neighborhood," said Leah. "Eboni is pretty much the epitome of Black girl magic. She is a lawyer, she's an AKA, she's a broadcaster, she took on the President — and she does this all while looking hot as f--- in Louboutins."

Eboni, 37, was introduced to the rest of the group, including Luann, Ramona and Sonja Morgan, during a brunch at Sonja's townhouse.

And Eboni quickly proved she would be able to fit right in.

"I don't know Eboni well, I just know her socially and in passing but I've always liked her and thought she was beautiful," said Luann.