Seven seasons later, the truth about Luann de Lesseps' relationship with the pirate was finally revealed

RHONY : Luann de Lesseps Reunites with Infamous 'Pirate’ from St. Barths — But Did They Hook Up?

It was the 'did they or didn't they' heard around the Bravo-verse. And on Thursday, The Real Housewives of New York City fans finally got the answer to the long-debated question: Did Luann de Lesseps hook up with the "pirate" in St. Barths?

De Lesseps made a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, where she had a surprise reunion with the pirate himself, Tomas Ribiero.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh my god, you look so different!" de Lesseps said when Ribiero appeared on screen, noticing his sleeker look.

"This was back in the days in St. Barths,” Ribiero said. "I’m in Miami now, so life changes."

After making small talk and learning that Ribiero is a singer who is still looking for his "perfect lady," Cohen got right down to business.

Image zoom Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

"There’s been a lot of debate on the show about whether you and Luann hooked up," the talk show host said. "Whether you two got together. Can you tell us what happened that night?"

And seven seasons later, the truth was revealed.

"Well, it may surprise many people, but nothing happened between Luann and I. Luann is a great woman who is a great soul,” Ribiero said. “I’m very happy to have met you, Luann."

De Lesseps' relationship with Ribiero came under question during RHONY season 5 during a group trip to St. Barths. After meeting theJohnny Depp look-alike at a bar and hitting it off, de Lesseps brought Ribiero home with her. But she initially lied about the overnight stay, telling the other women she was with a group of "Italian friends." It wasn't until then-Housewife Heather Thomson actually saw Ribiero in the house that the secret was out.

Image zoom Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube

To make matters worse, de Lesseps tried to cover it up by telling her friend to ask Ribiero to lie about the night — in French.

At the season 5 reunion, she maintained that she was with her Italian friends that night, but that the pirate was also with them. She also adamantly denied hooking up with him.

Since then, the topic of de Lesseps and the pirate has come up numerous times over the years, becoming a RHONY legend. And on Thursday night's episode of RHONY, the reality star once again denied the hookup.

"I didn't f--- the pirate!" she exclaimed.