"I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more to take off her dress to be in my show," Luann de Lesseps said

RHONY 's Luann de Lesseps Kicks Sonja Morgan Out of Cabaret When She Asks for Pay: 'You B----!'

The women of the Real Housewives of New York City are back in the Berkshires — and it didn't take long for the bickering to begin.

On Thursday's episode, Dorinda Medley welcomed the ladies back into her Blue Stone Manor — which she made nice following a horrific flood — where drama ensued between Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan after it was revealed that the former wife of John Adams Morgan was only being paid $225 to be a part of Luann's cabaret.

As the women were all seated in one of Dorinda's grand rooms for the first night of what was supposed to be a fun girls weekend, Luann, 55, said: "Sonja and I are going to do a show together!"

"Are you going to pay her?" Ramona Singer yelled out, to which Sonja, 56, replied, "No! She never pays me."

"My girl Lu, it's not that I don't have a good time doing any kind of performance with her, but I have a family to support, people who depend on me, other than Lu," Sonja said during a confessional interview.

"I want to bring Sonja into my show because I love her," Luann told the women.

However, the ladies weren't buying it and strongly felt Sonja should be compensated more.

"Pay her $10,000 or $5,000," Ramona, 63, suggested.

Sonja quipped: "She wants to exploit me!"

Luann grew furious, telling Sonja, "Exploit you? I don't need you. Go f--- yourself."

A shocked Dorinda, 55, asked, "Because you have to pay her?"

"I do pay her!" Luann fired back.

As for how much? Sonja revealed: "$225!"

"You only pay her $200?" Ramona asked.

Explaining her reasoning, Luann said it was because she has "Broadway actors."

"I have major Broadway talent in my shows. I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more to take off her dress to be in my show," Luann said during her confessional interview.

"You're being mean, you want me for free," Sonja told Luann.

Ramona chimed in again, adding, "You're not valuing her. That's not nice."

Luann disagreed: "What do you mean I don't value her? Of course, I do."

"You give me $225 — that doesn't even cover my hair and makeup," Sonja told Luann.

At that point, Luann was angry and said she felt Sonja didn't "appreciate" being in the show — and that she now didn't "need" her anymore.

"I have my cabaret show that's very huge and guess what, you're not a part of it. I tried to include you and you made me feel bad about it. You're done. I don't want you in my show ... you bitch," Luann said, running off.

Quietly, Sonja replied, "I just said I can't do it for free," before breaking down in tears.

Ramona then walked off to find Luann, who told her: "[Sonja] thinks she's going to be the star of my show. Well, sadly she's mistaken."

But Luann's drama with Sonja wasn't the only tense moment of the episode.

Several drinks prior, Ramona made up with Elyse Slaine and Dorinda following Luann's Halloween party, during which Dorinda made a toast — and slammed Ramona as a friend.

"I want to make peace with you, baby," Ramona told Dorinda upon arriving to the house earlier that day.

"I'm willing to let it go because I just know Dorinda is going through something. She's not really mad at me, she's mad at life. She feels life has cheated her. That's what it is!" Ramona said in a confessional.

Elyse arrived shortly after as the ladies were lunching and hugged everyone, except for Ramona. Elyse previously told Sonja that she felt hurt by Ramona. The reason? After Luann's Halloween party, Elyse went to check on Ramona following Dorinda's speech, but was met with a cold response.

Things grew tense when the ladies dished on a recent night out that Elyse was disinvited by Ramona.

Elyse and Ramona then had a chat after her arrival and Ramona told her that she needed to "be on her own" and "develop" her own friendships outside of her.

Dorinda admitted to being entertained watching Ramona "squirm" as Elyse called Ramona out, telling her she deserves to be treated with respect when the ladies joined in on their conversation.

Ramona and Elyse then went off again to talk privately, eventually making peace, as Luann confronted Dorinda about her behavior. "The toast felt really dark and crazy," Luann told Dorinda. "I'm not defending Ramona, I'm just saying."

Ramona came back into the room with the other women, who asked if she actually told Dorinda, "Are you drunk?"

"I didn't say that," Ramona denied.

"I don't feel like you're happy being with us anymore," Dorinda told Ramona. "Larry Scott ... you didn't care that we were there."

"We were props," Sonja said.

On a previous episode, Ramona invited Dorinda and Sonja to meet with a man named Larry Scott regarding a party Ramona was throwing. The women felt "used" by Ramona, saying she only brought them along to get the venue for free.

Moments later, Dorinda and Romana hugged and made up. "She'll think twice before she calls me drunk again," Dorinda said.