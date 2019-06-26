Luann de Lesseps Kicks RHONY Cast Out of Her Cabaret Dressing Room in Season Finale Sneak Peek

Luann de Lesseps may consider hanging a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door of her cabaret show dressing room.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, the Countess isn’t too happy when cast mates Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Barbara Kavovit stop by to see her backstage before her #CountessAndFriends Christmas special at the Gramercy Theatre.

They ladies are all there to support de Lesseps, seeing as all but Kavovit can’t stay for the show. And while they shower her with flowers and congratulations, de Lesseps is anxious to get the show on the road.

“These people don’t realize, they have no idea,” she says to her hair and makeup stylist, Mary. “They’re going to have to go.”

“I’m not dressed, my makeup’s not done, and I have to be mentally prepared,” de Lesseps adds to audiences. “Even at an elementary school play, the parents are not backstage 10 minutes before it’s time to go on. So they need to get the f— out.”

RELATED: RHONY‘s Ramona Singer Awkwardly Tells Luann de Lesseps the Ladies Don’t Want to Attend Cabaret

After dropping a few subtle hints to no avail (“I have to do my hair,” she says as Medley reassures her, “You look good, you can go on stage now!”), de Lesseps eventually states it loud and clear.

“I love you guys, but I have to get on stage,” she says, kicking them out.

After saying goodbye, the ladies make their exit — and not all are happy about it, either.

“I don’t know why I spent the 30 minutes even coming here to see Luann,” Medley complains. “I don’t think she really wanted us there, did she?”

RELATED: RHONY‘s Bethenny Frankel Accuses ‘Insufferable’ Luann de Lesseps of ‘Dining Out’ on Sobriety

Image zoom Luann de Lesseps Janet Mayer/Startraks

In recent weeks, de Lesseps’ RHONY costars have been riding her about her alleged diva behavior, claiming she’s changed since she launched her wildly successful show.

Last episode, Ramona Singer broke the news to de Lesseps that she and the rest of the ladies wouldn’t be attending her Christmas cabaret show, and would instead be attending a party Singer was throwing the same night.

“We support you, we love you, but we don’t really want to sit and see you work,” Singer said. “We love you, but we really don’t want to go to the show. We want to go out and have fun.”

In a confessional, Singer revealed that the rest of the cast came to the decision in a group text.

“All of us were saying that we really didn’t want to go to Luann’s cabaret again,” she explained. “We’ve already been there several times, we just want to do something where we can all have fun together. So of course I came up with the idea to plan a party. So, sorry!”

The Real Housewives of New York City finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.