Luann de Lesseps Hints That a New Housewife Has Been Cast on RHONY: 'Can't Tell You Who!'

Luann de Lesseps is spilling some Bravo tea.

During an interview on Michelle Collins‘ SiriusXM show on Monday, the Real Housewives of New York City star hinted that a new Housewife may be joining the fold when the show returns for season 12.

The topic came about when Collins asked de Lesseps about a rumor that Ramona Singer is gunning for the show to cast Missy Pool, an ex-girlfriend of de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said de Lesseps, 54. Pressed to explain why, she revealed, “Because I think they already cast somebody else. Can’t tell you who, but I think they did!”

“Don’t quote me,” she added. As for whether the potential incomer is married or single? De Lesseps wouldn’t bite.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I can’t tell you that.”

In addition to de Lesseps and Singer, the cast currently includes Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

Earlier this summer, Page Six reported that Anthony Scaramucci‘s wife Deidre Ball was in talks to join the cast. A rep for Bravo did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

During a June episode of their joint podcast, Mooch and the Mrs., Ball said she “can’t really get into too much detail, but I’d love to do the show if they really wanted me to do the show.”

“Right now, I’m sitting here waiting, and I’ll let you guys know,” she promised.

Scaramucci, who was fired as President Donald Trump‘s White House Communications Director in 2017 after just 10 days, gave his wife his blessing.

“I’m totally fine with it,” he said. “Whatever you want to do. I think you’d have a lot of fun.”

A premiere date for RHONY‘s return has not yet been announced.