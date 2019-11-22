RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Confirms Romance with Agent Richard Super

Luann de Lesseps is finally speaking out about the man in her life.

During an interview on The Wendy Williams Show that aired Friday, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, confirmed that she and her agent Richard Super are in a romantic relationship.

“I am dating my agent, yes,” the Countess said, joking, “I must have a man! It’s always about a man … “

PEOPLE first reported about de Lesseps and Super’s romance in July 2018. They had met months earlier, introduced through a mutual friend after one of the reality star’s first cabaret shows that March.

“Their chemistry was instant,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s very aggressive and she goes toe-to-toe with him. You can tell they’re having a lot of fun together. They’re very hot and heavy together.”

“She’s smitten,” a second source close to the pair told PEOPLE.

Super, who joined The Gersh Agency in the comedy department in January 2017, helped de Lesseps turn her Countess and Friends cabaret show into a smash.

“He’s been navigating lots of new opportunities,” for de Lesseps, the second source said, adding that the requests were “flooding in.”

“[Rich] was reluctant to sign her at first because of the Housewives, but her work ethic surprised him in many ways and sealed the deal,” the first insider said. “They’ve been a great team since.”

This is the first serious relationship that de Lesseps has been in since her divorce Tom D’Agostino Jr.

The two wed on Dec. 31, 2016, in a lavish, three-day celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, but announced their divorce just seven months later, in August 2017.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

De Lesseps later told PEOPLE, “this has been one of the toughest times of my life.”

Asked about D’Agostino at BravoCon last Friday, de Lesseps said she hasn’t seen him since their divorce.

Meanwhile, Super began dating de Lesseps after a breakup as well, filing for divorce before they were introduced

“His marriage was over before they met, so it’s been good for him to move on,” the second source said. “Luann’s happy to have something lighthearted in her life after all the drama of the past year.”

