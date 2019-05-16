RHONY: Luann de Lesseps Is 'Hurt' by Bethenny Frankel Leaving Her Party to Be with Her Daughter

Despite their ups and downs over the years, Bethenny Frankel was by Luann de Lesseps‘ side when she relapsed, helping stage an intervention. But the friends found themselves on opposite sides of an argument this week on The Real Housewives of New York City.

The issue? De Lesseps, 53, felt offended that Frankel, 48, had left her Halloween party earlier than the rest of the women, mocking her explanation that she needed to be with her 9-year-old daughter earlier in Wednesday’s episode. But the Skinnygirl mogul said she was there until 11:30 p.m., when de Lesseps was supposed to begin her cabaret performance.

“I mean, I was hoping you would stay, you know?” de Lesseps said as the group sat down in her new home upstate.

“I mean, I love you, but I’m there for three hours. I had to let my babysitter go. She told me,” Frankel said, pointing at Dorinda Medley, “you said, ‘I was like, why is she leaving to go home and watch Bryn sleep?'”

“Well, because I imagine a child, at 8 years old, by 11:30 is sleeping,” de Lesseps said.

“Right,” Frankel said. “But guess what? Tomorrow’s school. So I would like to watch her wake up. And also, I don’t have a nanny. I have housekeep that I have babysitter, so I don’t like to keep her out until one o’clock in the morning the next day.”

While de Lesseps acknowledged that Frankel “came to my rescue in so many ways,” she insisted, “It would be nice to have you celebrate the good things that happen to me, like performing.”

“Luann, I’m a mother of an 8-year-old in third grade. It’s Halloween,” Frankel shot back. “I’m a mom.”

“I know that. I’m a mom, too. Don’t talk to me like I’m not a mom,” de Lesseps replied. (She shares adult daughter Victoria and son Noel with her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps.)

The conversation only got more heated from there.

“I’m hurt that you would say something negative about the choices I’m making to go home when I didn’t say anything about the choices that you’re making. And it actually really did hurt me, to be honest,” Frankel said.

“I just was hurt because didn’t stay to celebrate a moment for me,” de Lesseps responded.

Frankel called her behavior “narcissistic,” which de Lesseps denied.

“I’ve done Luann,” Frankel said, alluding to helping her with her alcoholism over the summer. “It’s enough.”

