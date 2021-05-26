"Why do you keep making these little digs?" Luann de Lesseps snapped at Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan wants to feel like a priority in her friendship with Luann de Lesseps.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the longtime friends found themselves in a heated conversation after Sonja became upset over how much Luann was talking about her then-boyfriend, Garth Wakeford.

The drama started after Sonja confided in Ramona Singer that seeing Luann with Garth had made her realize that she was feeling lonely.

"I'm really taking stock in who really is there for me right now," she said.

But instead of talking to Luann, 56, about how she was feeling, the two found themselves at odds later in the afternoon when Luann once again started talking about her relationship. When Luann raved about how much she liked Garth's thick head of hair, Sonja made a crack about her friend's bald ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino.

"Well, she was with my bald guy," she said, referring to her brief relationship with Tom before Luann met him. "That was my bald guy she married."

Naturally, that comment didn't sit well with Luann.

"He was never your guy," she shot back. "He was a f--- for you, let's not exaggerate. I'm tired of your bulls---, Sonja. Just be happy for me once in a while. He married me. He wasn't your guy, he was never your guy!"

"Why do you keep making these little digs?" she continued.

But Sonja, 57, wasn't backing down. She went on to list additional men that she claimed Luann dated after they were with her.

"You have it so confused in your little brain," said Luann. "Your brain is not right, right now. A lot of the guys know that you're friends with benefits, okay? So how far are you going with that?"

Luann de Lesseps; Garth Wakeford Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images; Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And when Sonja wouldn't give it up and was continuing to dig her heels in on the argument, Luann accused her of being "jealous" of her romantic life.

"You're so jealous," she said, before adding in a confessional, "I would think that Sonja would be happy for me but she's just overtaken with 'Not fair, I want a boyfriend too!' I get it, I know you're in a bad place but don't ruin my party."

Sonja finally admitted that her issue wasn't with Garth, but with how much time he seemed to take away from her friendship with Luann.

"No, I'm jealous that you're spending more time with [Garth] than me," Sonja finally admitted. "When you get with a guy, you're like, 'Sonja who?' You've done it to me before."

Once Luann understood where Sonja was coming from, the two were able to start taking steps in mending their friendship.

"I only want you to be happy and I am always here for you," Luann said, giving Sonja a hug.

"I'm always here for you," Sonja replied. "Men come and go."

Luann and Garth called it quits last winter after several months of dating. The reality star has since moved on with former NFL star Radamez Rubio Gaytan after meeting in Mexico, a source told PEOPLE. The two were spotted kissing in the Hamptons over the weekend.

"Lu is very happy and just having a blast spending time with him and taking him to all her favorite spots now that she's vaccinated and everything is open again in New York City and Hamptons," the source said.