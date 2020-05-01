Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney said she had been sober for nine years before she started drinking again

RHONY: Leah McSweeney Says Her Mom Stopped Speaking to Her After She Decided to Drink Again

Leah McSweeney got emotional on Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City as she dealt with the ramifications of her decision to start drinking again.

The newest New York City Housewife opened up to cast mates Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer about how her mother reacted to the change in her relationship with alcohol.

Previously, on the RHONY season 12 premiere, McSweeney, 37, admitted that she'd been sober for nine years but had begun drinking again six months before filming started.

"Me an alcohol have a very weird relationship," she said, explaining that she struggles with moderation, even when she's trying to hold back. "I am someone who actually enjoys like, completely like, going crazy."

Fans got to see her in action on last week's RHONY, when she got so drunk, she skinny-dipped in Singer's Hampton pool before trashing her backyard and throwing flaming tiki torches.

That behavior inspired McSweeney to clue her mom in on what she was up to.

"My mom, I told her that I did end up drinking," McSweeney recalled to her Bravo costars. "Not the end of the world, [but] she wasn't responding to my text messages after I told her, so when I called my dad I told him, 'I'm trying to get in touch with mom, I can't get in touch with her.' And he's like, 'Mommy is like, really mad at you and she just doesn't want to talk to you right now.' "

McSweeney understood where her mother was coming from, admitting that she had some pretty wild days with alcohol when she was younger.

"When you've had a nine-year period of not drinking and then decide to start doing it, obviously, rightly so, my mom is going to be worried," McSweeney said.

"For my mom, when she heard I'm drinking again, it's just like a trigger to her," she said. "I definitely think that my mom still views me as that wild teenager. It's very hard for her to accept me as a 37-year-old woman who's got her s--- together."

All in all, McSweeney said she felt like she was a long way from her dangerous days.

"I would never go to that deep, dark place again," she said.

She also stood by her wild night out int he Hamptons.

"I feel like I don't have any regrets," she said. "I feel like I was in a safe, good environment. I don't feel like I put myself in any danger."

The only downside? "I had a hangover the next day, that part sucks," she said. "I'm not really used to those."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.