RHONY's Leah McSweeney Clashes with Ramona Singer's Daughter Avery: 'Sit Down Sweetie'

While watching the episode with her mom, Avery Singer recorded several video clips of Leah McSweeney's drunken antics and posted them to her Instagram Stories

The drama among the Real Housewives of New York City cast is now a family affair.

Leah McSweeney found herself at odds with Ramona Singer's daughter Avery on Instagram after the costars clashed during the latest episode of the hit reality show.

During Thursday night's episode, McSweeney, 37, admittedly had too much to drink during a night out in Newport, Rhode Island. While watching the episode with her mom, Avery, 25, recorded several video clips of McSweeney's drunken antics and posted them to her Instagram Stories.

“This is next level horrible. i am cringing," Avery wrote over the video, turning to her mom and saying, "This is nuts. I’m embarrassed for you. These people are crazy. How are you associated with them?"

Avery called her mom the "voice of reason" and said she handled the night with "absolute grace."

Though Avery never called out the Married to the Mob founder by name, after seeing her posts, McSweeney responded on her own Instagram Story by sharing screenshots of supportive messages from fans.

"@ramonasinger are you sure you wanna involve @averysinger in our drama?" she wrote over a screenshot from a fan. "She’s 25 so she’s fair game to me. In fact I’m Closer in age to her then [sic] I am to You."

In a second post, she told Avery to "sit down sweetie," before turning her attention back to Ramona, saying, "Seriously why are you involving ur daughter @ramonasinger."

While at dinner in Rhode Island, Ramona questioned McSweeney's sobriety, and the two clashed over whether or not the clothing designer's sister could join them on the trip.

"This is my weekend to do whatever I want," Leah, who previously opened up about her decision to start drinking again after being sober for nine years, told Ramona, who expressed concern when she asked a bartender to add more shots to her mixed drink.

"Fine, I thought you were a recovering alcoholic," Ramona, 63, replied.

Ahead of the episode, McSweeney teased the drama in an Instagram post — and called out Ramona's past behavior.

"Hurricane season is here and tonight it’s 'Hurricane Leah.' I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood. I wanted my sister there for support," she wrote. "She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there?"

She concluded: "Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #IllSaveTheRestForTheReunion."