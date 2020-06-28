RHONY's Leah McSweeney Celebrates 3 Months of Sobriety: 'It's Been a Trippy 90 Days'

Leah McSweeney has been open up about her issues with drinking on the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City

Leah McSweeney is celebrating 90 days sober.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of her sobriety pin on Sunday. "It’s been a trippy 90 days," she captioned the post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Many of McSweeney's followers congratulated her on the milestone, including fellow Real Housewives Margaret Josephs and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Throughout the current season of RHONY, McSweeney has been open about her sobriety and past issues with drinking. During the season premiere episode, the reality star admitted that she'd been sober for nine years but had begun drinking again six months before filming started.

"Me and alcohol have a very weird relationship," she said, explaining that she struggles with moderation, even when she's trying to hold back. "I am someone who actually enjoys like, completely like, going crazy."

Image zoom Leah McSweeney Charles Sykes/Bravo

As McSweeney continued to drink throughout the season — including when she skinny-dipped in Ramona Singer's Hampton pool — she decided to tell her mother about her change in relationship with alcohol.

"My mom, I told her that I did end up drinking," McSweeney recalled to her Bravo costars on the April 30 episode. "Not the end of the world, [but] she wasn't responding to my text messages after I told her, so when I called my dad I told him, 'I'm trying to get in touch with mom, I can't get in touch with her.' And he's like, 'Mommy is like, really mad at you and she just doesn't want to talk to you right now.' "

McSweeney said she understood where her mother was coming from, admitting that she had some pretty wild days with alcohol when she was younger. "When you've had a nine-year period of not drinking and then decide to start doing it, obviously, rightly so, my mom is going to be worried," McSweeney said.

"For my mom, when she heard I'm drinking again, it's just like a trigger to her," she said. "I definitely think that my mom still views me as that wild teenager. It's very hard for her to accept me as a 37-year-old woman who's got her s--- together."