RHONY Alum Jules Wainstein Finalizes Divorce with Ex Michael 4 Years After Announcing Split

Jules Wainstein has officially ended her marriage.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 39, finalized her divorce with ex Michael Wainstein on Monday, PEOPLE can confirm.

"Michael is ecstatic to have this long process finished," Morghan Richardson, an attorney for Michael, told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday. "It took 4 years and he's looking forward to moving on."

Jules' attorney, Allen Mayefsky, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jules joined RHONY in its eighth season, but left the franchise after a single season to focus on her children amid her divorce.

Image zoom Jules Wainstein Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

She had been married to Michael — with whom she shares son Jagger and daughter Rio — for eight years when she announced her split from the investment banker in June 2016 amid rumors of his infidelity, which he denied.

"Jules and her husband have split over his infidelity," a rep for Jules told PEOPLE at the time. "In last night’s episode there were signs. Jules is doing great despite the news. She is taking care of her children and working hard on her brand, Modern Alkeme. She is a survivor and has many people around her for support."

Earlier this year, Jules was arrested in Florida and booked on a charge of battery after allegedly attacking Michael in front of their children.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jules and Michael got into a verbal dispute during a custody exchange in a parking lot. Jules then allegedly approached Michael’s car with a baseball bat, which she used to damage the back of the vehicle. She also allegedly licked his car window and punched Michael in the face.

Jules, who previously pled not guilty to the battery charge, previously said that she was staying in Florida for the rest of her divorce proceedings.

"Until my divorce is over, I’m temporarily living in Boca at my parents," she told BravoTV.com last year. "We’ll be there until things settle, and then hopefully we’ll move back soon."