RHONY Alum Jules Wainstein Settles Child Custody Agreement with Ex-Husband Michael Wainstein

The former Bravo star will get sole legal custody of her and Michael's children, son Jagger and daughter Rio

Jules Wainstein and her ex-husband, Michael Wainstein, have settled their child custody agreement.

According to TMZ, the court documents from the divorce proceedings, finalized last month, state that the 39-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum now has sole legal custody over the exes' children, son Jagger and daughter Rio.

In addition, Jules will reportedly get $4,133.33 in spousal support for the next two years, as well as $3,000 per month in child support.

The former Bravo star has the final say on which school her children attend and which religion they'll be raised in, per TMZ. However, Jules cannot move with the children without Michael's permission (They both currently live in Florida).

The exes also reportedly decided on a visitation schedule for their kids: Jules will get the children for Thanksgiving in even-numbered years and for the December school break in odd-numbered years. She also gets the kids on Mother's Day.

Regarding their assets, Michael's interest in a mobile home community will be split evenly between the two, according to TMZ.

PEOPLE confirmed on Oct. 19 that Jules and Michael finalized their divorce. "Michael is ecstatic to have this long process finished," Morghan Richardson, an attorney for Michael, told PEOPLE in a statement. "It took 4 years and he's looking forward to moving on."

Jules' attorney, Allen Mayefsky, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jules had been married to Michael for eight years when she announced her split from the investment banker in June 2016 amid rumors of his infidelity, which he denied.

"Jules and her husband have split over his infidelity," a rep for Jules told PEOPLE at the time. "In last night’s episode there were signs. Jules is doing great despite the news. She is taking care of her children and working hard on her brand, Modern Alkeme. She is a survivor and has many people around her for support."

Earlier this year, Jules was arrested in Florida and booked on a charge of battery after allegedly attacking Michael in front of their children.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jules and Michael got into a verbal dispute during a custody exchange in a parking lot. Jules then allegedly approached Michael’s car with a baseball bat, which she used to damage the back of the vehicle. She also allegedly licked his car window and punched Michael in the face.

Jules, who previously pled not guilty to the battery charge, previously said that she was staying in Florida for the rest of her divorce proceedings.

"Until my divorce is over, I’m temporarily living in Boca at my parents," she told BravoTV.com last year. "We’ll be there until things settle, and then hopefully we’ll move back soon."