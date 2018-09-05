RHONY's Jill Zarin Attends US Open with New Boyfriend Gary Brody 8 Months After Husband's Death

Perfect match!

Jill Zarin stepped out with her new boyfriend Gary Brody on Tuesday to attend day nine of the US Open in New York City.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed to PEOPLE in July that she and the clothing executive had started seeing each other, though she slammed tabloid reports that the two had been romantically involved since her beloved husband Bobby died Jan. 13 at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle.

“I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months,” she said. “I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again.”

Zarin, 54, added that she and Brody “have a lot in common and enjoy each other’s company.”

“I am taking things very slow as I continue to heal,” she said, making sure to thank her fans “for your love and support. It means the world to me.”

On the season 10 RHONY reunion, it was revealed that Brody previously dated Zarin’s costar Ramona Singer.

“We went on four dates,” Singer said, explaining that she was in the process of divorcing ex-husband Mario Singer at the time. “I wasn’t even divorced yet, my foot was just in the pool of getting divorced. I wasn’t ready for a relationship.”

In May, Zarin told PEOPLE Now that her late husband would have hoped she’d find love again in her life.

“He wants me to move forward, he does,” she said. “He wants me to get married again, he wants me to find love again, he wants me to be taken care of, he wants me to be happy, yes he does. Very much so.”