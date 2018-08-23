Ramona Singer Used to Date Jill Zarin's New Boyfriend: 'I Wasn't Ready for a Relationship'

Jill Zarin has a new man in her life — and he happens to be a man from Ramona Singer‘s old life!

The Zarin Fabrics matriarch, 54, is dating clothing executive Gary Brody, a man who previously dated Ramona — her Real Housewives of New York City costar.

The revelation came up minutes into Wednesday’s season 10 reunion, when host Andy Cohen spilled the news. He said that Jill, whose husband Bobby Zarin died on January 13 after a long battle with thyroid cancer, had emailed him that morning to tell him about the connection.

” ‘You’ll never believe it,’ ” Cohen said, paraphrasing Jill. ” ‘This guy used to date Ramona.’ ”

Ramona, 61, was happy to confirm Jill’s assertion.

“That’s true, we went on four dates!” she told Cohen, explaining that she was in the process of divorcing ex-husband Mario Singer at the time. “I wasn’t even divorced yet, my foot was just in the pool of getting divorced. I wasn’t ready for a relationship.”

Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Of course, this isn’t the first time two New York City Housewives have dated the same man.

Ramona and Sonja Morgan had both been romantically involved with Tom D’Agostino, Jr. before he started dating (and then married and divorced) Luann de Lesseps.

Before Tom, Harry Dubin was the apple of the Housewives’ eyes. He dated Morgan and de Lesspes, after his divorce from former RHONY star Avivia Drescher.

Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer at the Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion Charles Sykes/Bravo

But the fact that Ramona and Jill shared a man is somewhat surprising, considering the two were at each other’s throats when Jill left RHONY after season 4.

They had been friends before that, of course, even starting the franchise together back in 2008. And it turns out, Bobby’s declining health helped repair that friendship.

“I had a major makeup with her,” Ramona said on the reunion. “When I found out that Bobby was back in the hospital a year ago, I said, ‘I have to visit her.’ And we had such a heart-to-heart conversation. We just connected in such a great special way.”

Jill Zarin with boyfriend Gary Brody (and daughter Allyson Shapiro, left) SplashNews.com

Jill confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Brody were dating back in July, though she slammed tabloid reports that the two had been romantically involved when her beloved husband passed.

“I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months,” she said. “I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again.”

The two are “friends first and still are,” Jill went on to say. “It’s still evolving,” she admitted, adding they “have a lot in common and enjoy each other’s company.”

She, her daughter daughter Ally Shapiro, and Brody were photographed together at Wimbledon, where they took in several matches. He was also by her side at her sixth annual luxury luncheon, which was held at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton this year in honor of Bobby.

Bobby and Jill Zarin Jill Zarin/Instagram

In May, Jill told PEOPLE Now that Bobby hoped she would find love again in her life.

“He wants me to move forward, he does,” she said. “He wants me to get married again, he wants me to find love again, he wants me to be taken care of, he wants me to be happy, yes he does. Very much so.”

Asked whether she is ready to start dating again, Jill said, “I think I’ll know when I know.”

“The gut will tell me and Bobby will tell me — he’ll bring someone into my life,” she added.

