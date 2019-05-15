Luann de Lesseps is “Feelin’ Jovani”!

The Real Housewives of New York City star will soon be releasing the music video for her new single, and it will feature some very familiar faces to the Housewives franchise!

For the “Feelin’ Jovani” video, which was filmed last week in Los Angeles, de Lesseps, 53, was joined by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look, the trio dons floor-length dresses as they pose (Charlie’s Angels-style!) in what appears to be a showroom for gowns.

The song title includes a recognizable name — Jovani — to RHONY fans, and it appears to be a theme in the music video.

Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, and Lisa Rinna

Last year, the Countess and Friends cabaret star didn’t have a ticket to her show for costar Dorinda Medley’s boyfriend of six years, John Mahdessian. That left Medley hurt, especially because she had helped de Lesseps get free performance outfits from designer Jovani worth “thousands and thousands of dollars” for her cabaret.

“It would have been a nice gesture and it would have been nice to go to the after party with him,” Medley explained to Tinsley Mortimer, recounting her text exchange and phone call with de Lesseps. “I did call Luann and she was like, ‘You should have asked me months ago.’ She’s like, ‘If you really wanted him to come, you should have bought a ticket. … Not my problem. It’s my big night. Break a leg would have been a better message. You should have asked sooner if you wanted him to attend.’ “

“After our interaction in Cartagena, I guess this is her way of punishing me,” Medley added. “By the way, John’s been very nice to Luann in many situations. So I’m surprised that she’s going to decide that he’s not invited. It’s rude. Especially when you’re as good friends as I thought we were.”

Meanwhile, de Lesseps was annoyed that Medley was bothering her with any of this drama on the day of her cabaret.

“It’s the day of my f—ing show. Why didn’t [she] ask me beforehand?” de Lesseps explained to audiences. “I was like, f— you. Are you kidding me? I’m going on stage tonight, you’re going to bother me with this s—. Bring John, I don’t give a s—.”

“Nobody’s ruining my night tonight,” she later told Bethenny Frankel. “[Dorinda’s] not ruining my night tonight, John’s not ruining my night — nobody’s ruining my night. She ruined her own night!”

During the cabaret show, Medley was filmed heckling de Lesseps by yelling “Jovani.”