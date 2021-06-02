"I'm going to take a little break, a little beat, work on my prayer, work on my situation spiritually and I will be back," Eboni K. Williams said

Eboni K. Williams is taking some time away from social media.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Williams shared an Instagram video post where she informed fans about "a couple things" to come. After she began by promoting the Bravo hit's latest episode, Williams explained that she was coming to fans "from a really vulnerable place" as she announced her temporary social media hiatus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to let you know that tonight — after tonight's episode — I'm not going to be saying 'goodbye,' but I'm gonna be saying 'see you later' by way of social media for about two weeks," said the reality star, 37. "Tonight's episode and next week's episode are really intense and really important. I really want to stress they're really important episodes y'all, and I want you to lean into them and I want you to watch them. And I want some of y'all to watch them multiple times."

Williams then advised her followers to "stay" with these particular episodes throughout the show's 13th season. "As I've said on Instagram posts recently, this season is different — yeah, for those of you saying it's different this season, you're right," she continued. "We're in a pandemic, we're in the middle of the most dynamic call to action around racial reconciliation, certainly in our generation. And we're in the heartbeat of it all in New York City, so we're doing a heavy lift here."

"I'm not doing it by myself. I'm doing it with my castmates and with the support of our network and with the support of many of y'all," she added.

The TV host explained that the reasoning for her social media break stems from her desire to give fans the space to have "discussion and debate and conversation" around what they'll see unfold in the respective episodes. While Williams believes that some of the subsequent discussions will be "productive," she said that she will "pull back to protect my peace" since there will likely be mixed reactions among fans.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Some of the people that live on social media and live to make people's life a terror and a horror and they just like to show up as a------- and trolls, I'm not here for it. I'm not here for it," she said. "I won't be a part of it and I won't unveil myself to it. So I'm going to take a little break, a little beat, work on my prayer, work on my situation spiritually and I will be back. When I come back in a couple of weeks after next week's episode, I look forward to engaging with y'all as I always have and always welcome debate and conversation and discussion and connection."

During Tuesday's episode of RHONY, Williams engaged in a heated and racially sensitive exchange with costar Luann de Lesseps over education. The argument emerged after Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney had a debate about whether it's appropriate to candidly discuss sex among friends, leading de Lesseps to step in and suggest that using vulgar words did not align with their conservative values. Williams, in turn, voiced her disagreement with de Lesseps.

"I don't subscribe to the fact that to use those words means you're unclassy or not a lady," Williams said as de Lesseps, 56, replied, "It has nothing to do with class, it has to do with education."

When Williams said that she's the "most educated person in this group," de Lesseps argued that her costar's degrees don't make her more educated. "That's probably the stupidest thing I've ever heard somebody say," she said.

As the pair continued to go back and forth, Singer told her castmates to "bring it down" because her "ears are hurting." Williams then told Singer that her "white fragility is killing me right now," leading de Lesseps to warn the lawyer to not "go after" Singer's race since they didn't attack hers.

Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams and Luann de Lesseps | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty; Manny Carabel/Getty

Williams, the New York franchise's first Black Housewife, later grew frustrated as her costars failed to see her side of things.

"If you don't want me here because I'm not free to express how I feel about things, I will leave your property," said Williams.

"I think you should go," de Lesseps quickly agreed. "You need to calm down and think about what you just said was very offensive to us."