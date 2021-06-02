RHONY: Eboni K. Williams Says Ramona Singer Has 'White Fragility' During Heated Group Exchange

Luann de Lesseps did not take kindly to Eboni K. Williams' assertion that she was the "most educated" woman among the cast

Eboni K. Williams knows how to stand up for herself.

During Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann de Lesseps asked Eboni to leave her house after the two found themselves in a heated — and racially sensitive — exchange with one another.

The drama began after Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney continued to clash over their differing opinions on discussing sex openly with friends. When Luann tried to step in and suggest that using vulgar words did not align with their conservative values, Eboni openly disagreed.

"I don't subscribe to the fact that to use those words means you're unclassy or not a lady," said Eboni.

"It has nothing to do with class, it has to do with education," Luann, 56, replied.

But when Eboni, who is the show's first Black Housewife, dug her heels in deeper, saying she had "more education than anybody at this table" and that she was the "most educated person in this group" and still felt comfortable discussing sex, Luann quickly became offended.

"So you think your degree makes you more educated?" asked Luann. "That's probably the stupidest thing I've ever heard somebody say."

Though Eboni, 37, tried to explain that saying she was the most educated was simply a "criminal fact" and did not imply that she was the smartest among the group, Luann wasn't having it.

"At this point I'm seeing red," said Luann. "Education to me is somebody to me that is well-rounded in so many ways — well-traveled, speaks languages. Is she trying to make us feel like we're idiots?"

"Don't come into my house and tell me I don't have an education," Luann snapped at Eboni.

"I never said that," Eboni replied. "You need to clean your ears out and listen."

As the two continued to duke it out by rehashing their argument, Ramona became upset by the volume of the conversation.

"Oh my god, my ears are hurting," said Ramona, 64. "Bring it down."

"Your white fragility is killing me right now," said Eboni.

The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 13 Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 cast | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Luann was immediately upset with Eboni bringing race into the conversation.

"Don't go after her race," she said. "We didn't go after your race."

"What does my race have to do with anything?" Ramona added. "It's my ears!"

Jumping back to the original issue, Eboni continued to try and explain her side of the argument. But as she grew more frustrated due to the other women's lack of understanding, she began to raise her voice.

eboni k. williams, Luann de Lesseps Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Manny Carabel/Getty Images

"Why are you getting so angry?" said Luann.

"Oh, now I'm the angry Black woman," Eboni replied.

"I'm not going there," said Luann. "You're an angry woman right now. I never referred to your color, nor would I."

At that point, both Luann and Eboni were done trying to explain their point of view.

"If you don't want me here because I'm not free to express how I feel about things, I will leave your property," said Eboni.

"I think you should go," Luann quickly agreed. "You need to calm down and think about what you just said was very offensive to us."