RHONY's Eboni K. Williams Discovers Her Possible Biological Father Is Still Alive: 'This Is Crazy'

Slowly but surely, Eboni K. Williams is unearthing information about her family.

On Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the lawyer and TV host, 37, met with a genetic investigator to find out more about her biological father, whom she did not know growing up.

Earlier in the season, Eboni connected with a woman she believed could be her sister from her father's side. But after taking a DNA test and receiving a negative result, she was forced to start her search from scratch.

"I'm a bundle of nerves today," she said before meeting with the genetic investigator. "Depending on what she tells me, here is yet another thing I will need to process."

Eboni previously met with the investigator to provide a DNA sample, along with her understanding of her family tree. While her ultimate goal was to find out more information about her father, the Bravo star said she would be open to any and all family connections.

And she was blown away by the information the investigator was able to provide.

"Your DNA results were enough for me to then determine that there are three candidates for your father," said the investigator. "They are all brothers. They are from the same family line."

"One of these three men is my dad?" a shocked Eboni asked. "This is crazy."

After the investigator revealed that all three possible matches are alive, Eboni became overwhelmed with emotion. "I have a dad!" she said, beginning to cry.

Breaking down the information, the investigator said there was one man in particular who seemed to be the best match "based on his age."

"The one I believe is your father, he is married and he has two daughters," the investigator said. "The youngest daughter bears a very strong resemblance to you, as does who I believe is your father."

"I don't even think I was prepared for this," Eboni admitted. "I think I hadn't allowed myself to entertain the possibility that I have a dad who is still alive. Wow."

"This is a lot," she added during a confessional. "It's all extremely wonderful. This is literally the best-case scenario that could have happened."

After seeing a picture of the potential match, Eboni said she wanted to "sit" with the news before deciding if she would ever want to reach out to him.

"I want to just be happy that I have a dad," she said, "and just bask in that truth for the first time in my entire life."