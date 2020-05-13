Watch RHONY 's Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan Try to Remember All of the Season 12 Taglines

Every season, the stars of the Real Housewives franchise work with producers to come up with a tagline for themselves. But how well they remember each other's one-liners is a different story.

"Oh lord," said Morgan, 56.

"I don't even know that," admitted Medley, 55. "I don't know the taglines."

Medley did manage to remember Ramona Singer's: "I don't need to find love, I love myself." And Morgan successfully recited her own — "I'm no one's accessory, I'm the whole lifestyle brand" — as well as Medley's: "I'm not always right, but I'm never wrong."

Rounding out the cast of Housewives in the Big Apple are Luann de Lesseps ("Raise the curtains, lower the lights, I'm taking center stage in my life"), Tinsley Mortimer ("Life isn't a fairytale, but I'm hoping mine's the exception") and newcomer Leah McSweeney ("I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch").

Image zoom Sophy Holland/Bravo

Season 12 of RHONY marks the first in five seasons not starring Bethenny Frankel, who announced her departure from the franchise for a second time last August.

The mother of one is now is working on a few new entertainment projects, including two new "female-centric" programs with producer Mark Burnett and MGM television — one, a "soft-scripted" comedy series which she will produce and another, a competition series with a business twist in which she will star. She's also helping others during the coronavirus pandemic through her foundation, B Strong.