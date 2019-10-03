RHONY's Dorinda Medley Remembers Late Husband Richard on What Would Have Been His 68th Birthday

Dorinda Medley is celebrating the life of her late husband Richard.

On what would have been Richard’s 68th birthday on Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City star shared a throwback photo of the couple alongside a touching caption.

“Today would have been Richard’s 68th Birthday,” she wrote. “I pray all of your friends in Heaven are throwing you a beautiful party. You will always be missed and loved.”

Some of Medley’s fellow Housewives shared their messages of support on the post.

“Sending you love and Birthday wishes to Richard in heaven,” commented Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs.

Real Housewives of Dallas’ LeeAnne Locken echoed Josephs, writing, “Sending you tons of love & wishing Richard a happy birthday in heaven!!”

Richard, who worked as a financial consultant, died in 2011 due to liver failure. The two got married in 2007.

Recently, Medley had to say goodbye to her beloved dog Lucy. She wrote on a post that she hoped her canine was now “playing with your real mom and Richard in heaven.”

Six years after Richard’s passing, Medley went on Long Island Medium, where Theresa Caputo channeled the RHONY star’s husband.

“Thank god there’s tissues,” Medley told Caputo in 2017 before her reading began. “I’m gonna start crying now and you haven’t even said anything yet.”

“He says, ‘Nobody knew our relationship better than we did,’ ” Caputo told Medley during the reading. “He says, ‘And I wouldn’t have traded what we had for anything.’ ”

“I don’t think there’s a day that goes by when I still don’t think of him at some moment,” she added. “When Richard came into my life, I really didn’t even want to even get married again, but he was such a great friend and mentor. He was a real academic. He dealt with a lot of political figures but really enjoyed life and that’s what made it so great and that’s what made it so sad when he died.”

On the same episode, Medley also described her relationship to Richard as a “great friendship” that is “irreplaceable.”

Though she has been dating her boyfriend John Mahdessian for seven years after Richard’s death, she confessed in an episode that she doesn’t see herself marrying again.

“Past a certain age, people should not be allowed to be married,” Medley said in May. “It’s for the young! They have tolerance, they have dreams, they want babies. You get to my age and it’s just the opposite. I don’t even want a plant in my house!”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to premiere next year.