Dorinda Medley Fights with Ramona Singer During Heated RHONY Tiff: 'Don't Give Me Attitude'

Dorinda Medley doesn’t exactly “make it nice” with Ramona Singer on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

PEOPLE has an exclusive clip form the episode, which features the two women arguing while visiting Luann de Lesseps’ new upstate home with the rest of their Bravo castmates.

Their tiff seems to start when Singer makes a face at something Medley is saying.

“We got here yesterday at 11:30 a.m., you got here at 5 p.m., you got here late,” Medley says, before seeing Singer’s expression. “Don’t give me that attitude!”

“I don’t have an attitude. Dorinda, I have no attitude. You’re getting defensive with me,” Singer responds.

That’s when Medley lays into Singer.

“You [made a face], did you not see it?” she asks. “I don’t get defensive. You don’t like when I react to what you present to me. When you say something or do something and I react to it, don’t be surprised. If you put a fire on my hand and I say, ‘Ouch,’ don’t be surprised.”

“That’s what I don’t like is, ‘Why are you acting like that?’ Just like the other night at the charity. You start yelling at me, I yell back. I’m going to react,” Medley says. “When you do this to me [makes face] and then you don’t know what I’m reacting to? That doesn’t sing happy birthday to me, I love you.’ “

Dorinda Medley Bravo

Ramona Singer Bravo

Singer tries to keep the piece by apologizing. “All right, I’m sorry,” she says.

“I always make faces. I’m very expressive,” she tells audiences. “That’s how I am. If people got mad at me every time I made a face, I’d have no friends.”

But her apology doesn’t sit well with Medley. “It’s just an overall feeling I’m getting from Ramona and it’s built up. It’s not a specific one,” Medley explains. “It’s about, ‘what are you doing?’ ‘Cause you’re not making me feel warm and fluffy inside.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.