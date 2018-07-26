RHONY’s Dorinda Medley Predicted Luann de Lesseps' Relapse: 'She'll Be Drinking in 3 Months'

Months before Luann de Lesseps checked herself into an alcohol treatment program again, her Real Housewives of New York City castmate Dorinda Medley was predicting that a relapse was on its way.

During the cast trip to Colombia, filmed in February, Medley told her fellow New York Housewives that de Lesseps would not be sober for long.

“She’ll be drinking in three months,” Medley said. “She already told me that.”

Medley herself was drinking when she made the comment, and was pretty angry with de Lesseps.

Though the two have been close friends for years, Medley even sticking by de Lesseps during her quick marriage to Tom D’Agostino, Jr., they had a falling out earlier in the evening when de Lesseps implied that Medley was drinking too much.

At the time, de Lesseps was newly sober, having just spent 27 days at her first stint in rehab weeks earlier. Prior to that, she had made headlines for her Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, where she was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant (she recently struck a plea deal in the case, and will avoid jail time).

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Rommel Demano/Getty

Since de Lesseps wasn’t drinking, her ability to see early signs of Medley’s intoxication appeared to be more pronounced. “Oh, she’s starting,” de Lesseps told Medley, pointing out the Housewife’s margarita.

That immediately put Medley on the defensive. And in true fashion, she went for the jugular.

“I’m not starting, you should start,” she said, pushing her drink towards de Lesseps. “Don’t you dare talk to me like that. Why don’t you drink some more and get arrested, honey? Felony! Have more.”

“You started off with me for nothing. After I supported you with everything, you’re going to start with me?” Medley asked. “You’re going to be self-righteous now or what? … You’re now my monitor of who I am? No honey. … Apologize.”

But de Lesseps wasn’t sorry. “I’m not going to apologize. I didn’t tell you anything,” she explained, then telling viewers that she felt “betrayed” by her friend. “So this is how you feel about me? The truth comes out. You’re awful. Don’t be aggressive. You’re a lady who just broke your glass in front of me.”

“Yeah?” Medley snapped back. “At least I didn’t get a mug shot over it!”

Dorinda Medley Robin Marchant/Getty

Soon each were off from the table, telling the other Housewives that their friendship was over.

“I’ll never speak to her again,” Medley said. “She started saying to me having another drink, you’re getting aggressive. She’s the cure-all of everything? No, she’s not. I don’t need to explain it to you or anyone. Go f— yourself. … She lost a good friend.”

Ramona Singer tried to step in, pointing out that Medley does change her personality after a few drinks.

Once again, Medley got angry. “Don’t project on me,” she said. “You ain’t my daughter and you ain’t my mother. So until you start paying my f—— bills, don’t you project on me, sister. Because I haven’t projected on you, sister.”

“I had a couple drinks, I’m happy. But I’m not like crazy,” she continued of her argument with de Lesseps. “If you don’t want to drink, that’s fine. I’m okay. Don’t judge me, worry about yourself. … We weren’t drunk at all. We were just having drinks. … Don’t call me out and shame me at a dinner.”

Luann de Lesseps Rob Kim/WireImage for Life & Style

De Lesseps, on the other hand, was in tears.

“Dorinda’s reaction is so uncalled for. It’s like somebody sucker-punched me. I have no words,” de Lesseps said. “She called me a convict. She said, ‘You’re the one who has a mugshot.’ Her true colors came out. It was awful.”

“I thought I was going to vomit,” de Lesseps added. “I know she’s drunk, but the truth comes out. It was like the truth serum. Then it got awful and ugly and disgusting.”

Bethenny Frankel, who had previously called Medley “a drunk,” was there for de Lesseps.

“Listen to me. It’s not what she thinks of you, it’s what she thinks of herself,” Frankel said of Medley.

“I’m going to say it out loud: She has a problem. I believe it. I’m really sorry,” the Skinnygirl mogul added. “Dorinda’s got a real ugly problem. She’s got a secret to protect, so anyone who comes close to getting to that secret, she’s going to scream at. … She knows she has a problem. We all know she has a drinking problem. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it. She has a drinking problem.”

The statement was met with agreement from de Lesseps: “The devil reared its ugly head. And I know the devil, cause I’ve seen that devil in myself.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.