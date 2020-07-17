"You drunken fool ... you have a mugshot of your drunkenness," Dorinda Medley told Luann de Lesseps on Thursday's episode of the Real Housewives of New York City

RHONY : Dorinda Medley Insults Luann de Lesseps by Bringing Up Her Mugshot — 'You Drunken Fool'

Things are getting heated between Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't know why Sonja puts up with that," Dorinda, 55, confided in Ramona Singer.

"Because I think she loves Luann and she likes to perform," Ramona, 63, said.

"Sonja should know her worth," Dorinda replied.

Things took a turn after Ramona suggested that Sonja got her start in cabaret before the Countess and Friends cabaret performer did.

"No she didn't," Luann, 55, replied. "That was cabaresque."

"Lu, don't get high on your horse here," said Dorinda. "Give her some credit. You're talented. She's talented. Give her some credit. You're being nasty to her."

After Luann reiterated that she will not be paying Sonja a dime for her participation in her show, Dorinda stepped in and said: "You should be ashamed of yourself."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City BRAVO

"Shame on you for saying that to this girl," a crying Dorinda told Luann. "She was with you when you were down and out. This girl took care of it."

"You know everything Dorinda, don't you," said Luann. "No you don't."

"You drunken fool," replied Dorinda. "You have a mugshot of your drunkenness. Be gracious to these people that helped you."

Shocked and hurt, Luann made the decision to pack her things and leave.

"No way that I can stay in this house," Luann told the cameras. "Why is Dorinda trying to make me feel ashamed and feel bad about myself? That's not what a girlfriend does."

The next morning, a remorseful Dorinda called Luann to apologize.

"I love you," she said.

"I love you , too," Luann responded. "I don't know what happened."

Image zoom RHONY season 12 cast Sophy Holland/Bravo

"Rosé happened," said Dorinda. "I want to stay in a good place. I don't use liquor as an excuse but can I use it this one time?"

"Of course," said Luann. "I was over-served myself."

Earlier this year, Luann opened up about her decision to drink again after months of sobriety.

“New Year’s has been a time of reflection,” she previously told PEOPLE of her choice. “I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and I’m in a very good place and finally back in the driver's seat.”

“I’ve always said my journey is day by day,” the Countess added. “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead!”

Luann’s decision came after a roller coaster few years for the reality star, which began when she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, back in December 2017 on charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

In the aftermath of that, Luann made some changes. She voluntarily entered an alcohol treatment center after her arrest, telling PEOPLE at the time that she “intended to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.” Then, in July 2018, she returned to rehab for a second time, which caused her to miss the RHONY season 10 reunion.

Image zoom Luann de Lesseps Getty Images

Not drinking wound up being a key part of Luann’s plea deal, which she agreed to in August 2018. The one-year probation, in place of jail time, required her to not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, while also performing 50 hours of community service, attending two AA meetings per week and attending a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

All terms of her probation were completed in late August.

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Decision to Drink On Camera for First Time After Probation

“Hi my friends, I’m happy to say after a difficult year…I’ve made it through!” she wrote in a handwritten letter shared to her Instagram on Aug. 28. “I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life.”

“Wish me luck!” the Bravo star added. “Thank you for your undying support over the year. Love always, Luann.”