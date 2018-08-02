RHONY's Dorinda Medley Denies Having a Drinking Problem: 'That's the Most Ridiculous Thing'

Dorinda Medley‘s drinking has led to some of the funniest moments on The Real Housewives of New York City‘s 10 seasons. But for the reality star, any accusations that she has a drinking problem are no laughing matter.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Medley addressed the criticism of her alcohol consumption, calling any suggestions it’s an indication of a problem “the most ridiculous thing.”

“People see the way I run my life. I have a wonderful life,” Medley, 53, said. “But if you never want me to drink again on TV, I won’t. That’ll be done.”

“I don’t have a drinking problem,” she continued. “We got to stop that topic.”

RELATED: Dorinda Medley Denies Being an Alcoholic After Bethenny Frankel Tells Her ‘You’re a Drunk’

Dorinda Medley Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

On WWHL After Show, Medley pointed out how costars like Bethenny Frankel, who called Medley “a drunk” this season, are often big drinkers themselves.

“There’s a lot of pots calling the kettle black,” Medley said. “I don’t think anyone is in a position to be speaking like that. Especially people who are supposed to be having your back. So I don’t think of it. I think it’s just banter and people like to talk because I don’t think they like to look at themselves. …”

“Believe me — if we really dragged up every time we brought up someone’s drinking on the show, the whole place would be a s— show,” she added. “It’d be one big rehab. So I think it’s just an opportunity to point the finger. You know what they say… when you point the finger, there’s three pointing back.”

RELATED: RHONY’s Dorinda Medley Predicted Luann de Lesseps’ Relapse: ‘She’ll Be Drinking in 3 Months’

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Rommel Demano/Getty

Medley’s drinking was also called into question by fellow Housewife Luann de Lesseps during a recent RHONY episode, leading to an explosive battle between the two. Though de Lesseps was sober at the time, having just spent 27 days at her first stint in rehab weeks earlier, Medley felt the Countess was in no place to be lecturing her.

“I had a couple drinks, I’m happy. But I’m not like crazy,” Medley said. “If you don’t want to drink, that’s fine. I’m okay. Don’t judge me, worry about yourself.”

Among the insults Medley lobbied in the moment was the suggestion that de Lesseps wouldn’t be sober for long.

“She’ll be drinking in three months,” Medley said of de Lesseps, who has since checked herself into an alcohol treatment program after a relapse. “She already told me that.”

Reflecting on the incident on WWHL, Medley explained that she was “on holiday” at the time and “[wasn’t] even drinking that much.”

“The thing is, Luann at that point — especially the old saying, if you knew then what you know now — wasn’t in a position to be lecturing me,” Medley said. “She really wasn’t. … I mean, 21 days does not make Buddha.”

She also pointed out how much she supported de Lesseps during her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino, Jr.

“I’ve been a really good friend to her and held all kinds of secrets for her over the years. And for her to give me this loaded question like Mother Teresa, I didn’t know where it came from. It was very loaded,” Medley said. “After everything I have been through, I [stood] up for her and with her almost to the point of humiliation over the years. So I just felt like it was [a] very wrong place.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Real Housewives of New York City Go Makeup-Free

“Here’s the thing, you know. I always admit to all my mistakes,” she concluded. “When it happens, I say, ‘Oh my god, I’m sorry it happened. We were on a vacation, we were doing a show.’ And I always admit it.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs weekdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.