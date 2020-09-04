RHONY Finale: Dorinda Medley Claims Tinsley Mortimer 'Almost Ruined Our Show'

Dorinda Medley questions Leah McSweeney’s loyalty to Tinsley Mortimer (who left mid-season) in the season 12 finale of RHONY

Dorinda Medley still has some strong feelings when it comes to former costar Tinsley Mortimer's exit.

During Thursday's episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies gathered to celebrate the holidays at Sonja Morgan's drag queen soiree — but things took a turn for the worse after Tinsley's name was brought up in conversation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you for having open hearts with me," Leah McSweeney, 38, told her costars. "Tinsley introduced me to you guys ..."

"No, I'm not doing that s---," said Dorinda, after interrupting Leah. "F--- you."

"Are you f---ing kidding me," Leah asked.

Image zoom Leah McSweeney and Dorinda Medley Heidi Gutman/Bravo

"Sorry I'm not apart of that," Dorinda said. "I will not give Tinsley that. F--- you. I won't. Tinsley almost ruined our show. You're going to give a toast to Tinsley who left the show and breached her contract and left over nothing. You don't mention her name."

"I will say whatever I want," Leah shot back.

After Dorinda walked away from the group, a confused Leah vented to Luann de Lesseps about what had just occurred.

"All I was saying is that Tinsley left and it gave me a chance to bond with everybody and I love all of you," Leah said. "I was literally trying to tell her I loved her."

Image zoom Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Speaking with Sonja, Dorinda had other thoughts.

"[Tinsley] left us, and she's a bitch," she said.

Image zoom Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan Heidi Gutman/Bravo

"This is beyond my wildest expectations of [Dorinda] as a person," Luann told Leah."She's got work to do. When you don't grow, that's a great example over there. There's a lot of pain and lot of s--- going on in there."

The blow-up may have felt abrupt to viewers. But as PEOPLE reported in February, Bethenny Frankel helped cast McSweeney and was supposed to introduce her to the group during the season. When Frankel, 49, quit right before season 12 started filming, producers tapped Mortimer to bring the new Housewife into the fold, multiple sources said.

“Some were warmer to Leah than others. She’s made real friendships now but it’s not easy for her right away,” a cast insider told PEOPLE at the time. “Most of the anger went towards Tinsley."

In June, Mortimer bid farewell to New York with an Instagram post, leaving the city — and reality show — behind to be with her now-fiancé Scott Kluth in Chicago.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," Tinsley wrote in a captionfor a series of videos and photos. "Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv"

She then encouraged her followers to swipe through the videos and photos "for a trip down memory lane."

"I love you all so much!!! 💖 #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend 🥊 #happyending 💃

🏰👸❤️💍🙏" she concluded.

After telling Leah she was planning on starting her life with Scott, Tinsley was disappointed with her other costars' reactions on the show.

"I don't want to talk about it," Dorinda said at the time. "I really want to make it disappear. Just don't bring life to it."

And when Dorinda made a joke about gifting Tinsley a "turkey baster" so she can "maybe try and have a baby," the reality star snapped.

"You look like an evil, mean person," Tinsley told Dorinda.

Image zoom Dorinda Medley / Tinsley Mortimer

Last month, Dorinda — who joined the hit franchise during season 7 — announced her own departure from the show on social media.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

RELATED VIDEO: Real Housewives of New York City Tapes In-Person Reunion amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Best Reunion Yet'

A source told PEOPLE that Medley chose to leave the franchise.

"She was not fired — it was a mutual decision that was discussed and then ultimately made by both Dorinda and Bravo," the source said.