"To tell you the truth, I probably should've taken off this season ... I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown," Dorinda Medley told Andy Cohen during the third and final part of the RHONY season 12 reunion

RHONY : Dorinda Medley Admits She Should've Taken This Season Off — 'I Was in a Damaged Place'

Dorinda Medley is opening up about her painful — and final — season on The Real Housewives of New York City.

During part three of the show's reunion on Thursday, Medley — who had her share of not-so-nice outbursts this season whilst intoxicated — got candid about the pain behind her behavior during season 12's emotional journey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think that I was more overwhelmed this season than I've ever been," said Dorinda, 55. "I don't think I reached out for help enough. Between the house and John Mahdessian (her ex-boyfriend of over a year ago) and then I had to go break my rib and Lucy (her dog) dying and filming, I couldn't catch a break. I just didn't want to be there. I was angry. I was really angry about what was happening. I definitely projected it."

"I did feel like I couldn't cope with it," she added. "I was at my wits' end. I think the thing that made me really sad and probably the most upset is that, I know you so well, Ramona [Singer], and you're right — I was angry and I was struggling and I really felt like you made it worse. You never called me once outside the show. You never took me to dinner. All you did was remind me the whole time. As much as you didn't like John, it was my [relationship] to go through."

Image zoom Dorinda Medley Bravo

"Once the show ended, I texted you every day," Ramona Singer said while handing Dorinda a stack of papers, which seemingly contained screenshots of text messages.

"When the show ended," Dorinda responded. "I didn't want it when the show ended. I was fine when the show ended. I went through it. The show ended, I moved into my place and [Ramona] wanted to continue it. I needed her to pull me aside, not constantly hammer me in front of people."

"I wanted Ramona to call me and say, 'Are you okay? I love you. I'm here for you,' " Dorinda added.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City Sophy Holland/Bravo

From Ramona's perspective, "once Tinsley [Mortimer] left the show, then Dorinda made me her punching bag," she said. "What happened was she came to my home for cocktails and conversation. She said some really hurtful things." (Tinsley Mortimer announced her exit earlier this year to move to Chicago.)

After minutes of back and forth with the rest of the cast — including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney — longtime host Andy Cohen asked Dorinda if she thought she was deflective when her costars tried to address her behavior towards others.

"I felt very wounded, weak, vulnerable," Dorinda admitted. "I was like a toothpick in the ocean with no help. I was in such a damaged place. I needed someone. To tell you the truth, I probably should've taken off this season. I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown."

RELATED VIDEO: RHONY Reunion: Tinsley Mortimer Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Her Fallout with Dorinda Medley

In August, Dorinda announced her exit from RHONY after five seasons on the show.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." Dorinda wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."