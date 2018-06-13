RHONY Cast Works Out at Prison Bootcamp — and Jokes About Getting Luann de Lesseps a Job There

Should Luann de Lesseps need a new job anytime soon, it appears the folks over at ConBody would be happy to hire her.

On Wednesday’s episode of Real Housewives of New York City, New York Housewives Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley swing by the prison-style bootcamp studio for a workout inspired by their costar de Lesseps’ recent arrest.

De Lesseps isn’t there, of course, having checked herself into a 21-day rehab program for alcohol treatment. But the 53-year-old former Countess sure is the topic of conversation among the ladies in a clip PEOPLE can premiere exclusively.

“Everybody that works here has been incarcerated,” ConBody creator Coss Marte tells the crew. “We hire people coming out of prisons.”

“Oh, so hire Luann,” Frankel, 47, jokes.

Marte adds: “She could be the front studio manager.”

Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, and Coss Marte at ConBody. Ramona Singer/Instagram

Mortimer, who had been to jail herself, wasn’t too happy about that. “Excuse me, wouldn’t I be first in line for this position?” she joked, referencing her April 2016 arrest for trespassing at ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul’s Palm Beach home. “Come on, I’m the O.G. of jail!”

She also teased a new move instructors to add in their class, modeled after de Lesseps — who was arrested in Palm Springs on Christmas Eve and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant (she’s since pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February).

“We do the Luann,” Mortimer teased, pretending to slip out of handcuffs and flee the scene (police video taken from her arrest captured de Lesseps doing something similar).

Exercise aside, the ladies were able to take mugshots of their own after the fitness class.

“I am so excited I get to take another mugshot,” Mortimer said after posing for her. “I’ve been waiting for this day. I have cute braids, I’m trying to do a look, now I’m prepared!”

Many shared photos of their mugshots on social media back in January, which PEOPLE reported at the time.

“Armed & Dangerous,” Radziwill, 54, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of their collective pics.

“Fun with the girls,” added Singer, 61, in the caption to her group shot.

Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer Ramona Singer/Instagram

De Lesseps checked herself into a treatment facility in late December following her arrest. She reunited with her fellow Housewives in late January, at the Grace Mayflower Inn and Spa in Connecticut.

“I really appreciate you girls understanding me and understanding what happened,” she told Medley in a phone call from rehab on last week’s episode. “You’ve known me long enough to know the s— I’ve been through. I needed to come to a full stop and boy this is a hard way to do it.”

“I’m not proud of what happened,” she said. “But I’m learning a lot about myself. I found the right place to be to take care of myself. I’m finally dealing with what I was trying to drink myself out of — which is dealing with my emotions from the marriage to Tom. I knew that I needed help to get that under control, but I didn’t ask for it. And you know what? I hit a wall. I just wish it wouldn’t have been a brick wall.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.