Carole Radziwill Says Her Friendship with Tinsley Mortimer on RHONY Was Just a 'Storyline'

Carole Radziwill is opening up about her friendship — or lack thereof — with Tinsley Mortimer.

Radziwill, 55, said her close bond with Mortimer, 43, during season 10 of the Real Housewives of New York City was fabricated for the show, admitting they were never really friends.

“Tinsley and I weren’t really clicking,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “We were on the show together, no one wanted to film with her that much, I had fixed her up with this guy I knew, so it was an easy way to do scenes together.”

The former castmates’ friendship infamously caused a rift between former BFFs Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel during season 10. But Radziwill said producers purposely put the two women together in order to create a “storyline.”

Image zoom Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

RELATED: Dorinda and Ramona Miss Carole Radziwill on ‘RHONY’ But Admit ‘It Worked Organically’ Without Her

“We filmed a lot together, but a lot of it was ‘Oh you’re going to stay in Tinsley’s room’ when the producer would divvy up rooms,” she said. “I was like ‘Okay, but that’s not really what I would do. I would normally go to the Hamptons and stay at Bethenny’s house. This is weird that I’m staying at Tinsley’s.’ So a lot of that. And Bethenny knew that.”

Radziwill said she hasn’t spoken to Mortimer since leaving the show.

“After filming I never spoke with Tinsley and I haven’t seen or talked to her in a year or two years,” she said. “We weren’t clicking. That was one of those storylines.”

Mortimer had opened up about their relationship on an earlier episode of WWHL, admitting she hadn’t called Radziwill since she left the series. “But I love her and I should. It’s my fault,” she said.

Asked about Radziwill saying they were never that close, Mortimer turned to the camera: “Yeah, it hurt my feelings but I still love her. I’d like to be friends with her again. Carole, I’d like to be friends with you again. Hi, call me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 reunion airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.