Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer Fight Over the Same Guy in Awkward RHONY Speed Dating Session

Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer don’t often agree on many things. But on Wednesday’s all new Real Housewives of New York City, the frenemies both set their eyes on the same thing: a single man.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, in which the cast — including fellow Housewives Carole Radziwill and Sonja Morgan — attend a speed dating event, where they meet a guy named Brian who buys Singer a glass of wine before getting into a deep conversation with Frankel.

“I think you’re super cool,” he tells her. “I think you’re awesome.”

The feeling is mutual for Frankel, 47. “Thank you. Aww that’s super nice,” she tells him, giving him a hug. “Thank you, that was very sweet. I think the same thing about you, I think it took balls to come here, I really do. I appreciate it.”

“It was a little romantic, walking in and being like, ‘Oh my God…’ ” she adds, implying that it was love at first sight.

She also makes sure that Brian is aware she’s available.

“I’m always 100 percent honest with everyone,” she tells him. “Doesn’t mean it’s not going to hurt somebody else, but I’m single — I’m completely single.”

Bethenny Frankel, Brian, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer Bravo

Just then, Singer, 61, appears with something for Brian: a vodka drink.

“Since you were kind enough to bring me a drink, I thought I’d bring you a drink,” she tells him, smiling and leaving him alone.

“I don’t really care who he likes,” she had explained earlier, when she heard that Frankel might be making a move. “He brought me a drink so I want to bring him a drink.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time two New York City Housewives have tried to date the same guy before (see: Tom D’Agostino and Harry Dubin). But the funny thing about the whole situation? Apparently, the organizer of the speed dating event was hoping to set Brian up with Radziwill.

“I didn’t get to meet the guy Rori wanted me to meet because he was being devoured by Ramona and Bethenny,” she jokes.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.