RHONY: Bethenny Frankel Says She Felt Dennis Shields 'Pulling' Her During Near-Death Experience

Bethenny Frankel is thankful she stayed away from the light.

On the season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel recovers after experiencing a nearly fatal allergic reaction to fish that landed her in the intensive care unit.

“I got back from being in Boston with my boyfriend yesterday,” she explains. “The two prior days I spent in ICU in Boston because I had an anaphylactic shock incident.”

Frankel, who has suffered from a severe fish allergy her entire life, went into shock after accidentally eating soup that contained fish flakes in it.

“I felt my hands get really swollen, they got super tight,” she explains, adding that her boyfriend Paul Bernon briefly left the room to get her allergy medicine. “He came back three minutes later and I was unconscious.”

Bernon called the paramedics, who rushed Frankel to the hospital.

“I heard the [doctor] say that if it had been five more minutes that I would have passed away,” she recalls, tearing up. “If no one was with me I would have been dead.”

“Paul saved my life,” she adds.

But on her way to the hospital, Frankel says she felt a familiar presence.

“In the middle of all the craziness, I felt Dennis pulling at me,” she says of her late ex-boyfriend, Dennis Shields. “I didn’t think it, I felt it. I felt that he was pulling at me.”

Frankel says the experience gave her the closure she needed about his death.

“Now I’m done with him,” she says. “That is over. Let me be. You go be where you are, and I’m going to stay here.”

Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Aug. 10, 2018, from a suspected overdose.

“I’ll always love Dennis,” Frankel says. “I talk about him. I think about him every single day, but he always wanted me to be happy, ultimately.”

“It was some sort of closure with Dennis,” she adds. “I’m not going with you.”

The Real Housewives of New York City three-part reunion kicks off July 11 (9 p.m. ET) and concludes July 25 on Bravo.