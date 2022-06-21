Frankel and Zarin were on the same flight Tuesday morning, and there was "no turbulence" despite their season 3, friendship-ending fight

RHONY's Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Have a Surprise Reunion on Flight After Previous Feud

This flight comes with a chance of turbulence!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, Frankel and Zarin, 58, both leaned out of their aisle seats to pose for the camera.

"So this girl walks onto a plane… #mentionitall #ifwingscouldtalk," Frankel captioned the picture. She even added the hashtag #getahobby, a direct reference to their falling-out.

Longtime Bravo fans know that Frankel and Zarin had a close friendship until season 3 of RHONY, which aired over 10 years ago. A massive falling-out — dealing with Frankel's Skinnygirl brand, as well as Zarin's husband Bobby's health — led to the end of their friendship.

RHONY's Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Have a Surprise Reunion After Former Feud Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin | Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

After the photo was shared, fans reacted with surprise and imagined how the moment unfolded.

"Just imagining the bravo addict(s) on this flight just evaporating into space after walking up on this sight," one commenter wrote. "The world is healing," another said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Even Zarin got in on the commentary fun. "Pleasant flight, no turbulence," she wrote with a winking emoji, as executive producer Andy Cohen jumped in, "Crew en route with certified checks"

RELATED VIDEO: Bethenny Frankel on Her Friendship With Jill Zarin: "Everything Doesn't Need To Be Tied Up In A Perfect Box"

While friendships on the Real Housewives series sometimes ebb and flow, Frankel and Zarin have not appeared to mend their relationship much since the feud. Frankel did attend the funeral of Zarin's husband, Bobby, in 2018. The interaction was featured on season 9 of RHONY.

"It was a big surprise," Frankel told Cohen during the show's reunion. "I did really love Bobby, I did have a relationship with him. I was definitely conflicted. Once I knew it, what was I going to do, sit in Aspen? I knew that the funeral was happening, and so I said, 'You know what? I will never regret going, but I will possibly regret not going.'"

However, Zarin didn't love that Frankel attended the funeral with RHONY cameras, as the service wasn't scheduled to be filmed. "I did feel a bit used," Zarin later told Page Six.

Jill Zarin, Bethenny Frankel Jill Zarin (left) and Bethenny Frankel | Credit: Andy Kropa/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"She doesn't have time for me, and I'm sad about that," Zarin claimed of Frankel. "But I understand it, I really do."