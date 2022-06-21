RHONY's Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin Have a Surprise Reunion on Flight After Previous Feud
This flight comes with a chance of turbulence!
Bethenny Frankel recently ran into her former Real Housewives of New York co-star Jill Zarin — but it seems the pair are at peace. In an Instagram photo, Frankel, 51, captured the incidental meet-up on an airplane, of all places.
In the snap, Frankel and Zarin, 58, both leaned out of their aisle seats to pose for the camera.
"So this girl walks onto a plane… #mentionitall #ifwingscouldtalk," Frankel captioned the picture. She even added the hashtag #getahobby, a direct reference to their falling-out.
Longtime Bravo fans know that Frankel and Zarin had a close friendship until season 3 of RHONY, which aired over 10 years ago. A massive falling-out — dealing with Frankel's Skinnygirl brand, as well as Zarin's husband Bobby's health — led to the end of their friendship.
After the photo was shared, fans reacted with surprise and imagined how the moment unfolded.
"Just imagining the bravo addict(s) on this flight just evaporating into space after walking up on this sight," one commenter wrote. "The world is healing," another said.
Even Zarin got in on the commentary fun. "Pleasant flight, no turbulence," she wrote with a winking emoji, as executive producer Andy Cohen jumped in, "Crew en route with certified checks"
While friendships on the Real Housewives series sometimes ebb and flow, Frankel and Zarin have not appeared to mend their relationship much since the feud. Frankel did attend the funeral of Zarin's husband, Bobby, in 2018. The interaction was featured on season 9 of RHONY.
"It was a big surprise," Frankel told Cohen during the show's reunion. "I did really love Bobby, I did have a relationship with him. I was definitely conflicted. Once I knew it, what was I going to do, sit in Aspen? I knew that the funeral was happening, and so I said, 'You know what? I will never regret going, but I will possibly regret not going.'"
However, Zarin didn't love that Frankel attended the funeral with RHONY cameras, as the service wasn't scheduled to be filmed. "I did feel a bit used," Zarin later told Page Six.
In May 2019, Zarin opened up about the state of their friendship during an interview with Jeff Lewis on his Radio Andy Sirius XM show and said it was "definitely better than it's ever been" but their paths didn't cross much.
"She doesn't have time for me, and I'm sad about that," Zarin claimed of Frankel. "But I understand it, I really do."
She added of their feud: "There were definitely roads that I took the wrong way, throughout the whole thing. I know that maybe I should have shown up at her apartment when this whole thing went down and just said, 'What are we fighting about? Let's just make up.' I just let it fester."