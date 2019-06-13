RHONY: Bethenny Frankel Accuses 'Insufferable' Luann de Lesseps of 'Dining Out' on Sobriety

Luann De Lesseps is in the hot seat on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The women’s trip to Miami hits a snag when they notice that de Lesseps seems more interested in focusing on herself than engaging with the rest of the group.

After Sonja Morgan attends an AA group meeting with de Lesseps, she has an emotional breakdown. And while the rest of the women try to comfort her and decide to head home, de Lesseps instead suggests a trip to the beach.

“I was hoping to go for a swim,” she says. “I’ll see you back at the house.”

“Maybe Luann needs to get a hearing test,” says Dorinda Medley. “Does she not hear that Sonja’s upset? Can she not give the swim a minute?”

De Lesseps decides to stay at the beach while the rest of the women return to the house. There, the women realize that de Lesseps’ behavior has become a pattern as of late.

“Luann’s favorite topic is Luann,” says Bethenny Frankel. “She just isn’t aware that we might be a little full of the Luann buffet.”

When she gets back to the house, Morgan tries to tell de Lesseps that she wishes she would have spent the afternoon bonding with the group — but de Lesseps isn’t listening. She accuses Morgan of just wanting attention before retreating to her room. She’s also upset about missing out on massages, which the women booked while she was out and about.

Things come to a head at dinner when the women attempt to talk to de Lesseps about how she’s coming off as “insensitive” and self-centered.

“Sometimes I feel like my relationship with you is more important than your relationship with me,” says Barbra Kavovit.

“It’s not my fault,” replies de Lesseps.

But when de Lesseps mocks Tinsley Mortimer for slurring her words after she tries to stick up for Kavovit, all hell breaks loose. Frankel calls her “insufferable.”

“When’s the last time you asked me how I am about Dennis?” Frankel asks de Lesseps after she accuses the women of trying to “tear her down” and not supporting her.

“You are intolerable,” adds Frankel. “You never change. You dined out on your sobriety, you’re dining out.”

Frankel accuses De Lesseps of turning her back on her after her boyfriend Dennis Shields died.

“Let me explain something to you clearly: Dennis helped you with your case 100 percent. When’s the last time you asked me how I feel about it?” she says. “It’s unnerving. The truth hurts.”

De Lesseps denies everything and refuses to take any responsibility for her actions. Frankel then stands up at the table and begins yelling at de Lesseps, desperately trying to get through to her.

“I did your intervention while my guy died of a drug overdose,” she cries. “You never checked in on Dennis, not once!”

De Lesseps sit back, confused. “What are you talking about?” she asks.

“Everyday it’s about you!” says Frankel. “I took weeks of my life for you! I had lawyers come to your house on a Sunday, I spoke to your kids, I sat outside your driveway to make sure you didn’t drive your car, you almost crashed your boat and killed your friends.”

“You left the f—— rehab that I got you for free two weeks early,” she adds.

When de Lesseps claims she left early for “work,” Frankel breaks down.

“It was cabaret!” she screams. “You’re a sicko! For cabaret, you left two weeks early! I got it for free you’re sick.”

“You’re so up you’re own f—– ass,” she adds.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.