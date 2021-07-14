"Who is she to call us anything? She doesn't even know us," said Luann de Lesseps

Bershan Shaw is making quite the first impression among the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City — just probably not the one she wants to make.

During Tuesday night's episode of RHONY, Bershan found herself in the hot seat after she called the group "boring" and seemingly took aim at Sonja Morgan during dinner while on a trip in Salem, Massachusetts.

The drama started when Bershan voiced her disappointment in how tame the night had been so far.

"I gotta tell you, this group is a little bit boring," she said. "I just feel like you guys are being grandmas."

The group immediately went on the defense, noting that Bershan, who was invited on the trip by Ramona Singer, didn't know the women enough to make such snap judgments.

"The audacity that she has to come in and call us, basically, old ladies," said Luann de Lesseps during a confessional. "Who is she to call us anything? She doesn't even know us."

In an effort to change the subject, Eboni K. Williams asked Bershan about her personal life. But that quickly backfired when Sonja, 57, and Luann, 56, noted that Bershan wasn't making it easy for them to get to know her after coming in so hot at dinner.

"So far you have insulted both of us," said Sonja. "And now you want to come in here and talk about getting to know you."

But when Bershan interrupted to try and get the attention of the rest of the table, Sonja shot back: "You can talk to me, they don't have to be a part of it."

"You can't ever be normal," replied Bershan after mimicking Sonja. "You always want to be a f------ clown."

The group did not take kindly to the "clown" comment, with everyone immediately jumping to Sonja's defense.

"I don't know if you know Sonja well enough to say that," said Leah McSweeney.

"How dare you talk to her like that and how dare you talk to anyone of us like that," added Luann. "Who the f--- do you think you are?"

Though the drama temporarily simmered down when the group ordered dinner, Bershan once again stirred the pot after telling Leah that someone at the table regularly "disses" and "jabs" at her.

"Bershan, now you're starting trouble," Leah said when Bershan wouldn't disclose who was speaking negatively about her.

Annoyed with the entire dinner, Leah stormed away from the table, causing Luann and Eboni to follow close behind.

"You messed up big time," Ramona, 64, told Bershan. "I brought you into this group and you f----- it all up."

Bershan eventually admitted that it was Ramona who told her she didn't always "connect" with Leah. And while Ramona and Leah quickly made up, realizing it was mostly a miscommunication, Bershan and Sonja started to butt heads once again back at the hotel.

"I don't like being called a clown," Sonja said before Bershan doubled down and called her a clown once again.

"Where are your brains, bitch," said Bershan. "Be the clown, go."