RHONY Alum Jules Wainstein Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Her Ex in Front of Their Kids

Julianne “Jules” Wainstein was arrested in Florida on Sunday and booked on a charge of battery after allegedly attacking her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein, in front of their two children.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 39, was booked in Palm Beach County’s main detention center around 3:50 p.m, according to online records, and released soon after.

The exes were then in court on Monday morning, Michael’s lawyer Morghan Richardson told PEOPLE, where Michael obtained a protective order against Julianne.

An arraignment has been scheduled for March 16.

Their two children — son Jagger, 11, and daughter Rio, 9 — have been released to Michael’s custody, Richardson added.

“This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior that unfortunately took place in front of the kids,” Richardson said in a statement. “The children were released to Michael’s custody yesterday and he is most concerned about protecting them. Michael is exploring all of his legal options at this time.”

Jules and her lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jules and Michael got into a verbal dispute during a custody exchange in a parking lot. Jules then allegedly approached Michael’s car with a baseball bat, which she used to damage the back of the vehicle. She also allegedly licked his car window and punched Michael in the face.

The alleged incident was captured on video, according to the insider.

The reality star joined RHONY in its eighth season, but left the franchise after a single season to focus on her children amid her divorce.

She and Michael were married for eight years before going their separate ways in June 2016 amid rumors of his infidelity, which he denied.

Their divorce has been contentious, with police being called early on to the New York City home they used to share. Jules was even granted a temporary restraining order against Michael at one time.

In 2017, the two were in court over $135,000 in unpaid child support that Michael allegedly owed Jules, Page Six reported at the time. Each claimed the other was spending the money inappropriately rather than saving it for their children.

While the divorce and custody trial officially wrapped almost two years ago, Michael’s attorney told PEOPLE that a final decision from the court has yet to be issued — which is only adding to the couple’s tension.

The two were living in N.Y.C. when they split, but have relocated to Florida.

“Until my divorce is over, I’m temporarily living in Boca at my parents,” Jules told BravoTV.com in October. “We’ll be there until things settle, and then hopefully we’ll move back soon.”

During her time on RHONY, Jules opened up about her lifelong struggle with anorexia and bulimia, even admitting to having a binge-and-purge moment while filming.

“I have no regrets talking about my eating disorder on the show,” she told BravoTV in October. “Eating disorders are a very secretive disease. I thought it’d be really healthy and a big part of my recovery if I did speak about it. I always say, secrets kept you sick. Speaking about it, then, I could do the opposite.”

Page Six was the first to report of Jules’ arrest.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.