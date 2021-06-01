RHONY Alum Heather Thomson Reveals Why She Cut Her Show Return Short amid Leah McSweeney Feud

"I couldn't go back full time, I talked to Bravo execs about that, so a 'friend of' the show sounded really great," said Heather Thomson

Heather Thomson is doing what's best for her.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star was originally supposed to pop up as a guest throughout season 13, but she changed her tune following a weekend spent at Ramona Singer's Hamptons home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about returning to her Bravo roots this season, Thomson explained why she felt the need to cut her appearances short.

"My intention was to lean into the project, that was really my intention. But I get 24 hours in the day, just like you do and just like everybody else does," Thomson, 51, told the outlet in an interview published Tuesday. "When it came to deciding how I wanted to spend that 24 hours after that weekend, it was pretty easy for me to decide it wasn't with the girls."

Thomson explained that another "factor" in her decision to take a step back was Leah McSweeney, who called out the former New York Housewife during a Breakfast at Tiffany's-themed dinner in a recent episode. At the time, McSweeney read off quotes to the group that Thomson made about them on her podcast.

Among the other bumps the pair have faced include McSweeney denying allegations of bullying the RHONY alum and Thomson being accused of planting stories about their feud.

Heather Thomson Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I wasn't really impressed to be honest," Thomson said of McSweeney. "I didn't know about any of her issues that I know about now, or the things that she's been trying to overcome and struggle with. I wish her the best on, on that journey. I felt very unfulfilled and I felt like this is not really a good use of my time. That's really what I was left feeling. And nobody else made me feel that way."

Thomson announced her departure from RHONY in 2015 after three seasons. While she has since made appearances on the show, Thomson told ET that Bravo wanted her to make a permanent return following her cameo on season 12.

"I couldn't go back full time, I talked to Bravo execs about that, so a 'friend of' the show sounded really great," she explained.

"The trips, the cast trips, were a time when there was just the women. There weren't a lot of extras. When I was on, there were husbands and boyfriends and all kinds of people," she continued. "It's really more insular now, with all the women being single. I thought that I could lean into that [for] this season for the show. But, ultimately, that's not how it worked out for me, but that's okay."

Still, Thomson added that she would "never close the door on" an "opportunity" to return to RHONY again, saying that "one person is not going to change that."