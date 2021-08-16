RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley Says She's 'Very Monogamous' and 'Would Love' to Find a New Partner
Dorinda Medley previously dated John Mahdessian for about seven years before the pair split in 2019
Dorinda Medley is open to finding love.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 56, made an appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast Monday and shared that she would be interested in finding a new partner, about two years after her split from ex John Mahdessian.
"I never say never," she said. "I would love to find a nice partner. I would love to find someone to enjoy my life with, you know, but it's going to take, you know, I think it's just when it's meant to happen it will happen. I do think there's going to be one more person in my life."
She continued, "I feel it. I really do. I think there's going to be one more person that I am probably gonna spend the next part with. I'm very monogamous. I have never dated a lot of people. It's not my thing. I don't do well with dating — I actually don't do well with small talk and stuff."
The Bravo star also revealed that she has an account on the dating app, The League.
"I just think when the time comes, maybe, you know, after I've been on The League, you know, that, app, The League? I've been on that," she said. "It's really funny like I will go on and be all into it and then get all of these responses ... I get scared almost."
"This one guy said, 'Hey, I thought we were going to have a drink on Tuesday night.' And I was like, 'I am not gonna have a drink with you. That was so last Wednesday. That was on my second martini honey!'" Medley quipped
She later added that though she does think she will find a partner, she's happy going solo at the moment.
"I really value my freedom," she said. "I do not answer to anyone right now and I know probably deep inside that should cause me to be a little lonely but I'm just not."
During season 12 of RHONY last year, Medley opened up about dating someone new after splitting from Mahdessian the previous year, though she never revealed the identity of her mystery man.
The revelation aired about a month after she announced her exit from the popular series following five seasons on the show.
"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote on Instagram in August 2020. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."
On Monday, however, PEOPLE confirmed that she will be returning to the Real Housewives franchise in season two of an upcoming mashup series on Peacock. Medley will star on the show alongside fellow franchise alums Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks.