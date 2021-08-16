RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley Says She's 'Very Monogamous' and 'Would Love' to Find a New Partner 

Dorinda Medley is open to finding love.

"I never say never," she said. "I would love to find a nice partner. I would love to find someone to enjoy my life with, you know, but it's going to take, you know, I think it's just when it's meant to happen it will happen. I do think there's going to be one more person in my life."

She continued, "I feel it. I really do. I think there's going to be one more person that I am probably gonna spend the next part with. I'm very monogamous. I have never dated a lot of people. It's not my thing. I don't do well with dating — I actually don't do well with small talk and stuff."

Real Housewives Of New York City Dorinda Medley | Credit: Bravo

The Bravo star also revealed that she has an account on the dating app, The League.

"I just think when the time comes, maybe, you know, after I've been on The League, you know, that, app, The League? I've been on that," she said. "It's really funny like I will go on and be all into it and then get all of these responses ... I get scared almost."

"This one guy said, 'Hey, I thought we were going to have a drink on Tuesday night.' And I was like, 'I am not gonna have a drink with you. That was so last Wednesday. That was on my second martini honey!'" Medley quipped

She later added that though she does think she will find a partner, she's happy going solo at the moment.

"I really value my freedom," she said. "I do not answer to anyone right now and I know probably deep inside that should cause me to be a little lonely but I'm just not."

John Mahdessian and Dorinda Medley John Mahdessian and Dorinda Medley | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

During season 12 of RHONY last year, Medley opened up about dating someone new after splitting from Mahdessian the previous year, though she never revealed the identity of her mystery man.

The revelation aired about a month after she announced her exit from the popular series following five seasons on the show.