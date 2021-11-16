RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley Pays Tribute to Husband Richard for 10-Year Anniversary of His Death
Richard Medley died on Oct. 16, 2011, four years after he and the RHONY star tied the knot
Dorinda Medley has marked the 10-year anniversary of her husband Richard's death.
The financial consultant died on Oct. 16, 2011 due to liver failure, four years after the two got married.
On Tuesday, Medley posted a photo from their 2007 wedding day in which Richard appears to be giving a toast. In the caption on Twitter, she shared a quote from her late husband: "Dorinda, You are My True North."
"10 years ago my husband, Richard H Medley, my friend and my partner, passed away," the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 56, added. "I now look to him as my 'True North' and know that he is still protecting, guiding, and watching over me. I will always love you."
On her Instagram, she also posted a video of a tree at her iconic Blue Stone Manor that was adorned with flowers and wind chimes in honor of Richard.
Last month, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE about feeling Richard's presence at the Berkshires' property.
"I think that if you are a good person, you will have good spirits in your life, and I think if you're a negative or a bad person, that attracts negative spirits," she said. "Because I've suffered loss, I believe that people don't go away, they just transform into different energy. So I definitely think there's all kinds of good energy, blessed energy in this house."
Noting that she has "never once" felt "frightened" while living in her home, Medley said, "Have I felt, like, the presence of [my late husband] Richard or the presence of maybe, you know, someone that I think loves me, a guard? ... Yes."
"Last night I actually was like, 'God, I kind of feel this guardian angel thing going on.' But that makes me happy," she added. "Wouldn't it be sad if we just thought, this was it? You know?"
She also referenced Richard when announcing her departure from RHONY last year, sharing that the Bravo series helped her cope with the loss.
"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote on Instagram in August 2020. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."
Though she was absent from the most recent season of RHONY, Medley will be returning to the Real Housewives franchise in season two of the upcoming mashup series on Peacock, alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks.