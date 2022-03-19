RHONY Alum Dorinda Medley Declares 2022 as Her 'Year of Love': 'I Deserve a Great Kiss'

The former Real Housewives of New York star said on her radio show Thursday that she's now "coming from a place of yes"

Dorinda Medley is ready for love after putting dating "on hold" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Real Housewives of New York alum, 57, opened up about her relationship status on her new show, Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley, which returned to SiriusXM radio on Thursday.

"I'm trying to get myself back out there," she shared. "I'm open. I think 2022 for me is the year of love."

Added Medley: "I'm looking for the feeling of a great kiss again. I deserve a great kiss."

The reality star also revealed that she was recently asked out on a date, and though she was initially hesitant, she eventually agreed to go.

"I think dating is good, being open to new people," she explained. "Someone asked me out, sort of a couple [of] weeks ago, that I wasn't quite [sure] at first sight. I was like, 'I'm not sure,' but I said yes. I'm coming from a place of yes."

Dorinda Medley Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Her declaration for love comes a few months after Medley revealed that had recently gone on a fourth date with a new man during an interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in December.

"I don't know about him yet. I've gotta see. I've gotta get to know the person," she told Lewis. "I've got to get some foundation laid. Why am I gonna waste my time?"

Medley explained that she met her new love interest while out with friends, noting that he approached her at a group dinner, mistaking her table for his own. After having a drink together, he asked for her phone number.

While Medley did not reveal the name of her new mystery man, she confirmed she was taking things slow and still has a lot to learn about her suitor.

"First of all, I have to get his medical records. I can't be running around with an STD at this point," she joked, adding that she hasn't slept with him yet. "That's not a good look."

Medley has previously been linked to two men: John Mahdessian and her late husband, Richard Medley.

The reality star split from Mahdessian in September 2019, and later opened up about her heartbreak on season 12 of RHONY, calling their breakup "terrible."

"The breakup with John is sad. I mean, it's terrible. But I also know that I have to do what's best for me now," she said, adding that the two simply grew apart.

"Endings are painful, but they're sometimes good and healthy and needed," she continued. "It's so easy just to keep communicating and just falling into old habits. Because I have a feeling if I didn't do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?"

She was also married to Richard for six years before his death in 2011. They share 28-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch.