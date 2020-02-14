RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Honors Her 4 Daughters on First Valentine’s Day Since Joe Giudice Split

For the first time in over 20 years, Teresa Giudice is without Joe Giudice as her valentine.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, will Valentine’s Day on Friday without her estranged husband, with the romantic holiday falling two months after PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that the parents of four had gone their separate ways.

In an Instagram post, Teresa, shared her love for the couple’s four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“They have my heart today & everyday!” she wrote. “Hope everyone enjoys the day! 😘#happyvalentinesday2020.”

Image zoom Teresa Giudice Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Joe, 49 relocated to Italy in November to wait out the final ruling on his deportation order. On his Instagram, he’s been posting inspirational Valentine’s Day-themed messages while also promoting his Cameo account, promising to send personal messages for the holiday.

Before moving to Italy, Joe had been living in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment center, where he was transferred to in March 2019 following the completion of his 41-month prison sentence. ( Born in Italy, he never obtained American citizenship after moving to the U.S. as a young child.)

Joe’s been unsuccessful so far in his fights against the court’s ruling, with two deportation appeals denied. A third is still pending, which his family lawyer James J. Leonard Jr. has said appears to be a long shot.

“This is his last chance, and you’re not bringing forward new information, so I think the odds are against Joe at this stage,” Leonard said in a December episode of RHONJ. “Immigration is the hottest topic on the planet and I think Joe is caught in the crossfire of that.”

Image zoom The Giudices Joe Giudice/ Instagram

Joe and Teresa were last together in November, alongside their girls, in a reunion that was filmed for the RHONJ cameras. The episode is set to air later this month.

This season has been an emotional season for the pair. Over the course of the episodes, they have had multiple fights over the phone — including one particularly tense one in which Joe told her that he didn’t even want to get married to her.

Teresa has also recalled conversations they had behind the scenes, like one in which he said, “I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you,” and another in which he told her nobody would want her if they split because “you’ve got a lot of baggage.”

Despite that, the two are in a positive place now, with Teresa telling PEOPLE Now on Feb. 5 that she knows Joe just wasn’t in the right headspace at the time and that they’re better now.

“He texts me all the time, ‘I love you, I adore you, you’re the best mother,’ ” Teresa said. “Listen, I’ll always have a special place for him in my heart. … We want the best for each other. I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. And that’s it. We’re going to be the best parents we could to our four daughters.”

She went on to say that she hopes the two find happiness with other people, and would even want to meet whatever woman Joe ends up with.

“I told him, ‘When you’re with someone, I’ll even come hang out with you with her with our daughters,’ ” Teresa said. “‘Cause I want to make it good. She better be good! I want to make it good for my daughters, because if I’m good with it, they’ll be good with it.”

As for dating in the future, Teresa said she hasn’t started that yet, but she’s looking for a kinder guy who will be more affectionate towards her.

“Joe used to never tell me I was beautiful,” she said. “We were together for a long time, he was a great husband, and I obviously loved his way then. But afterwards, you see what you really want.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.