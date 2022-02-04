RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Is Happy She 'Forgave' Husband Bill After Past Infidelity: 'Glad I Stayed'

Bill Aydin previously cheated on Jennifer Aydin when she was pregnant with their fourth child

Jennifer Aydin has no regrets about staying with husband Bill Aydin following his past infidelity.

On Instagram Thursday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a throwback photo of the couple alongside their children. She used the post's caption to briefly reflect on the pair's nearly decade-long marriage.

"I'm glad I stayed … and forgave," wrote Jennifer, 44.

After meeting in 2001 at her brother-in-law's wedding, Jennifer and Bill tied the knot one year later. They share daughters Gabriella, 14, and Olivia, 9, as well as sons Justin, 17, Jacob, 12, and Christian, 10.

Bill cheated on Jennifer while she was pregnant with Christian. During the season 12 premiere episode that aired earlier this week, her costar Margaret Josephs mentioned the affair at Teresa Giudice's pool party.

Jennifer recently told PEOPLE "it was supposed to be in the vault and never brought up again."

"When I say I told nobody, I didn't tell my mother, I didn't tell my sister, I didn't tell my best friend," she continued. "I didn't want anybody to see any type of red flag. So I just went through the motions and put on a brave face and did everything I thought a good wife and mother was supposed to do while being crushed inside ultimately."

Jennifer said she eventually reached a place where she was "happy" pretending the affair never occurred and came to the conclusion that publicizing it would not be what's best for her children.

"And at the end of the day, my children are my number one driving force," she added.

But Jennifer was forced to address Bill's infidelity with their children after their daughter Olivia found out about it in a TikTok video. At the time, Olivia commented on the video that it was "not true" but Jennifer had her delete the remark.

"I sat her down and I kept my composure because I realized [my kids] will react to however Mommy's acting," she recently told Page Six. "I put on a brave face and said, 'Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn't mean that he's a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I've forgiven him and I'm OK.' She wasn't upset because I wasn't upset."

"My husband told Justin. I was in the room, and Justin kind of was almost irritated, like, 'I don't ever want to talk about this ever again.' He's not watching this season," she continued. "My Gabriella, she was more crushed. She felt very betrayed and was angry for a bit but we got through that. And my two [younger] boys, they're neither here or there."

The Bravo personality said how she handled herself in this situation was of the utmost importance because "children will learn by example." Added Jennifer, "As long as I'm cool and not breaking down, I think they'll be okay."