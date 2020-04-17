RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Gives Health Update on Coronavirus Battle as She Celebrates 43rd Birthday

Image zoom Getty Images

Jennifer Aydin appears to be on the other end of her battle with coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an update on her health on Thursday, while celebrating her 43rd birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel great! Amazing! No symptoms since Sunday and I feel better than ever!,” Aydin wrote in an Instagram post.

She also shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, boasting that she feels “good as new” and that her sense of taste has come back.

Her happy news comes over a week after Aydin revealed she had tested positive for the virus.

As she explained in an Instagram post on April 8, she first started experiencing symptoms on March 30, including extreme fatigue and a cough. Though she presented without a fever, her husband Bill Aydin— a plastic surgeon — was able to get her a test 10 days later. She learned of her diagnosis on April 6.

By that time, Jennifer had already been quarantined in her room away from her husband and their five young children (daughters Gabriella, 12, and Olivia, 7, and sons Justin, 15, Jacob, 11, and Christian, 8).

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Jennifer Aydin Has Coronavirus, Says Being Quarantined from 5 Kids Is the ‘Hardest’ Part

Image zoom Jennifer Aydin Jennifer Aydin/instagram

Image zoom Jennifer Aydin Jennifer Aydin/instagram

Image zoom Jennifer Aydin Jennifer Aydin/instagram

RELATED: Rita Wilson Says Having Coronavirus at Same Time as Tom Hanks ‘Made It That Little Bit Easier’

On Thursday, Jennifer emerged from her self-isolation, to spend time with her family.

Wearing a “heavy-duty mask,” she opened presents from her kids and was greeted with two bouquets of roses from her husband. Her mother, sister and niece also visited, singing her “Happy Birthday” and presenting her with handmade-cards, signs, and a plate of brownies from the safety of their car.

“There’s so much to be thankful for and grateful for,” Jennifer told her followers. “The first time in the world ever during our existence God has forced us all to be still. Just to be still in this moment in time. So I’m trying to look at the positives. I have my health and my friends and my family. And my kids. My kids are the best thing ever. I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have my babies. I thank Bill Aydin for that.”

“I just want everybody to enjoy their day,” she said. “Try to look at all the positives. No matter what s—’s going on in the world, it can always be worse.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Image zoom Jennifer Aydin

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Lauren Manzo Vows to Stop Posting Photos of 3-Year-Old Daughter After ‘Mean’ Commenters

She also joked about the downside to getting her taste buds back.

“When this quarantine s— started happening, I started to gain some weight. Almost like, 5 lbs, because we were just eating all day. And then once I lost my sense of taste, that went out the door. But now that it’s coming back, I feel a problem coming on,” she admitted.

“I feel that now that my taste buds are coming back, I’m going to be eating a lot more, which is the danger zone,” she said. “Because I liked losing the weight! I don’t like gaining the weight! So that’s something we need to be careful of. ”

That didn’t stop Aydin from indulging in some sweets on her birthday.

The one thing she didn’t do? Drink. Though she was planning on having some tequila — the first sip of alcohol she would have had ‘in months” — she revealed she “ended up not drinking.”

“I couldn’t do it, I’m not ready,” Jennifer said. “The thought of any alcohol right now makes me want to vomit. I’d rather have milk and cake and a brownie!”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Opens Up About Coronavirus Symptoms and Reuniting with Son Benjamin After Quarantine

Jennifer is still the only star of the Real Housewives franchise to reveal she’s tested positive for coronavirus.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen had also tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus. He’s since recovered and is back to work on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, broadcasting the show from his home six nights a week.

At least 667,945 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States as of Friday morning, according to a New York Times database. Of those, at least 30,665 people have died.

New York and New Jersey have been hit particularly hard, the two states leading the number of cases in the U.S. New York has at least 222,284 cases and at least 12,192 deaths, while New Jersey has at least 75,317 cases and at least 3,518 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.