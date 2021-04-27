RHONJ's Gia Giudice Says She 'Reached Out' to Jackie Goldschneider After Drug Analogy Drama

As fans recall, the drama began in the season premiere when Teresa, 48, began asking her fellow cast members if they had heard that Jackie's husband Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym. (Jackie since confirmed that all is well between her and her husband).

However, when Jackie, 44, confronted Teresa about it, she refused to share who she heard the rumor from, leading Jackie to come up with an analogy about Gia. Comparing repeating seemingly baseless rumors about someone's husband cheating to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie asked Teresa: "How is that not the same thing?"

Teresa exploded following Jackie's analogy about her daughter, storming out of the room and directing a slew of expletives her way, and their disagreement continued on through the next several episodes.

Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider Teresa Giudice (L); Jackie Goldschneider | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

In Entertainment Tonight's sneak peek at the Watch What Happens Live "Bravo kids" special, airing Sunday, 20-year-old Gia detailed her reaction to the analogy and revealed that she asked Jackie to meet up to discuss the drama.

"I was, like, completely disgusted by it. I never thought my name would ever be brought up," Gia told host Andy Cohen. "Especially just, like, being on the show for so long, no Housewife has ever disrespected me. For one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like, in shock."

After the initial episode aired, Jackie wrote on Twitter that the analogy had "no truth to it," and said she had spoken to Gia about it. On WWHL, however, Gia noted she was the one who asked Jackie to talk.

"I, honestly, reached out to her," she said. "Because I had complaints from my sorority. I was almost put in a meeting because they wanted to make sure I was okay. I dealt with a lot of things because of this analogy, and I made her very aware of that. And then, following that, she did apologize and then she did her Twitter apology, which I did... I, like, I thought it was alright, but it wasn't anything too crazy."

Gia previously addressed Jackie's statements on Twitter, writing that she is "suffering the consequences" while Jackie and Evan's marriage remains "happy."

"Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it's not," Gia wrote. "My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact."

In a later episode though, she still encouraged her mom to apologize to Jackie for spreading the rumor about Evan.