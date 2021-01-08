RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Says Her Family Contracted COVID-19 Over the Holidays

"I took care of everyone who had it in the house," the reality star said

Dolores Catania's family is on the mend after contracting COVID-19 over the holiday season.

While speaking with the New York Post's Page Six, the 50-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star said that her family became ill with the virus last month, but she did not contract it.

Dolores' daughter, Gabrielle Catania, and her son, Frank Catania Jr., began to show symptoms just before Christmas on Dec. 23. Dolores' ex-husband, Frank Catania — who lives with them — similarly tested positive for COVID-19.

"I never got it," Dolores told the outlet, adding, "I took care of everyone who had it in the house."

Dolores Catania

Dolores told Page Six that a few days before Christmas, "My daughter said, 'Everything hurts me. My head hurts. The [bedsheets] on my back hurt. My body hurts me,' and I told her, 'You got COVID.' "

She added: "And then my son was coughing, and I'm like, 'You too?!' "

Dolores also told the publication that although she did not contract the coronavirus, she quarantined as a precaution and didn’t leave her home until Jan. 3. "I was exposed to it. It was in my house, so I had no right to go out and spread it just in case I had it," she said.

When asked if she was scared to catch the virus, she told Page Six, "No. Is a mother scared to take care of her kids when they have the flu? It’s my duty as a mother."

The news of Dolores' family's bout with COVID-19 comes after her RHONJ castmate, Margaret Josephs, revealed that her husband was hospitalized after their "entire family" had the virus.

In a recent Instagram video, Josephs and her Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget podcast co-host Lexi Barbuto shared they had been offline in recent weeks due to their COVID-19 diagnoses. "We’ve been MIA and we’ve had COVID — the entire family,” began the reality star, 53.

"We didn’t want to talk about it during Christmas because who wants to talk about COVID during Christmas," she added, before sharing that they have all since tested negative and are "better now."

The pair further opened up about their experience with the illness during the latest episode of the podcast, sharing that Josephs' mom, Marge Sr., got infected as well as her husband, Joe Benigno, who ended up needing to be hospitalized.