RHONJ’s Danielle Staub Splits with Oliver Maier, Ending Her 21st Engagement

Danielle Staub‘s 21st engagement has come to an end.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 57, has ended her engagement to Oliver Maier, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple became engaged back in February while on vacation in St. Barth’s, and while the former lovebirds had originally planned to tie the knot on March 4, they postponed the wedding so that Staub could focus on spending time with her daughters, Christine, 25, and Jillian, 20.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were “still very much together,” but were “taking their time” before tying the knot.

“Danielle and Oliver see each other every day and spend most nights together,” another insider told PEOPLE at the time. “As they move forward with their relationship, they are trying to be respectful of their families and make them a part of their plans.”

But despite the delayed wedding and rumors that the two were breaking up this spring, Staub previously shut the rumors down.

“To put the rumors that he and I are not together [to rest], here I am with my love,” the reality star said on her Instagram Story back in March. “I love you,” Maier, 52, then told her in the video, before Staub added a frank, “There you go.”

Image zoom Oliver Maier, Danielle Staub Danielle Staub/Instagram

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Danielle Staub Denies Rumors of Split from Fiancé: ‘Here I Am With My Love’

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told PEOPLE about her 21st engagement at the time. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

In a February 25 Instagram post — three days before Maier popped the question — Staub shared a photo of her and Maier sharing a romantic smooch in front of a rainbow, with the caption “Mystery solved.”

Image zoom Danielle Staub

RELATED: A Look Back at RHONJ Star Danielle Staub’s Romantic History

Maier was Staub’s 21st fiancé, and she has been married three times — her most recent engagement to Maier came just one week after her divorce from husband Marty Caffrey was finalized. “Here we go again,” she joked to PEOPLE at the time.

Staub and Caffrey split last August, while she and her third husband, businessman Thomas N. Staub, the father to her two daughters, ended their relationship after 14 years of marriage before RHONJ began filming.

The nuptials would have been Maier’s second marriage. He and his ex-wife share a 13-year-old child.