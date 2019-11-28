Teresa Giudice Reveals She Once Tried In Vitro to Have a Son: 'We Weren't Meant to Have a Boy'

Teresa Giudice is opening up about her past experience with in vitro fertilization.

The reality star and mother of four — who shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with husband Joe Giudice — revealed on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she had a failed attempted with IVF over a decade ago, before the birth of her youngest daughter.

All was in an effort to add a son to her then-family of three.

“We tried to have a boy,” Teresa, 47, told her cast mates Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin. “We did the in vitro. They put three embryos in me.”

Sadly, none of the embryos took. “I didn’t even get pregnant,” Teresa said.

From there, Teresa and Joe, 49, decided to leave things up to chance.

“We’re like, ‘Let’s just do it the natural way,'” she recalled. “And we did it and it was Audriana, another girl. So we weren’t meant to have a boy.”

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice and their four daughters

Though it didn’t work out for her, Teresa went on to say that she gives “a lot of credit to people who go through in vitro,” confessing that the process is “a lot.”

One of those people who might be going through it? Her sister-in-law, Melissa. Also on Wednesday’s episode, Melissa and her husband, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, met with a doctor to discuss the possibilities of them having a fourth child with the help of IVF.

“There is nothing like little babies staring at you, just telling you they love you all day. It was my favorite time in my life, so Joe and I are thinking about having another child,” said Melissa, who is already mom to daughter Antonia, 14, and sons Gino, 12, and Joey, 9.

“I am struggling with the fact that my children are getting older,” she admitted. “Since I turned 40, my biological clock is really ticking. So it feels like it’s now or never.”

Melissa Gorga

So why IVF? As Melissa’s doctor explained during their visit, she had gotten her tubes tied after her last cesarean section, meaning that the procedure would be her best option. An ultrasound at the doctor’s indicated she had the eggs that she needed. From there, her husband would just have to wait to have his sperm count tested.

But even if those results came back positive, Melissa was still carefully weighing her options.

“To do this baby thing with Joe again would be amazing,” she said. “But we are still many tests and many conversations away from fully deciding whether we are going to go through with this. So I’m trying not to get my hopes up too high, because I don’t want to be disappointed.”

When she floated the idea to her costars, the women didn’t seem to thrilled at first — with Catania even asking if it was April Fool’s Day joke.

“I can’t believe Melissa wants to have another baby, I think she lost her f—ing marbles,” Josephs told viewers. “She’s having a mid-life crisis. Her ovaries are crying. She just wants to feel useful.”

“Why don’t you just get another dog?” she asked Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.